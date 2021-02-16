VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) has been recognized as one of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2021, marking the second consecutive year CPABC has received this distinction.



“I am extremely proud of CPABC’s accomplishment as one of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2021, as it recognizes our team’s resiliency and commitment in this challenging time. It demonstrates that despite being remote, we continue to do an excellent job of fostering a workplace of employee appreciation and collaboration,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “Our staff has shown how much they care about the work we do and their excellent teamwork helped us meet our goals and ensure that we are protecting the public and serving our members.”

As the training, governing, and regulatory body of over 37,000 chartered professional accountants and 5,500 CPA candidates and students, CPABC’s core mandate is to protect the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. To support the organization’s mandate, CPABC employs a range of measures such as ensuring the competency of its members through comprehensive professional development programming.

“Our team members have demonstrated innovativeness and agility in transitioning not only our office environment, but also much of our programming online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we reached more of our members, prospective students, employers, and other stakeholders due to increased accessibility and flexibility of our programs. We will continue to offer our online programs even when things return to a semblance of normal,” Mathison noted.

Employers on the B.C. Top Employer’s list were evaluated and selected based on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

The complete list of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2021 can be found at canadastop100.com/bc.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,500 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

