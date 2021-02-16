Centrally located on 104th and Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton, our new home will be redesigned to create community, inspire learning and reflect the entrepreneurial culture of the organization.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”) is proud to announce that we are building out a cutting-edge new location for our headquarters in downtown Edmonton. We are a dynamic and rapidly-growing Alberta based company who provides a convenient, secure and reliable online platform and Bitcoin ATM network that allows users to easily buy and sell bitcoin. Our team of Bitcoin Well professionals, along with members of our subsidiary brands, dedicate their talents to our mission of making bitcoin easy and accessible, furthering a financially sovereign society.



Centrally located on 104th and Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton, our new home will be redesigned to create community, inspire learning and reflect the entrepreneurial culture of the organization. People visiting our space can get around the neighborhood easily, as the building is conveniently located near Edmonton’s LRT, close to numerous parking lots, and in a highly walkable area featuring bike lanes. The region offers a diverse culture cityscape with a host of outdoor lifestyle pursuits and urban nodes including 4th Street Promenade, Ice District, Jasper Avenue, and Parliament Hill. The neighborhood has something to offer every team member while helping people remain connected, engaged and energized.

“The space is being designed to create community and inspire learning and innovation… we have a vision that's bigger than punching keys on a keyboard. Bitcoin Well HQ will be a staple in Edmonton, and maybe even Canada, where people can come learn about Bitcoin in a safe and inviting environment.” said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “This new space gives us a foundation to continue growing at a rapid pace as we further expand our team and build out new services. The way we cultivate ideas, encourage mistakes and taking risks, celebrating failure (and learning) will be how we will be able to continually punch above our weight and allow our users to access sound money.”

Inside the building, Bitcoin Well will have over 35,000 square feet, spanning over the 2nd and 3rd floors, with state-of-the-art technology and an intentional design that fuels inspiration. However, our physical space is just the beginning. The intrinsic values of our Bitcoin Well and subsidiary teams will continue to dominate decision making, drive how we cultivate ideas, encourage calculated risks, and celebrate our team’s constant learnings. It is these factors that will allow Bitcoin Well to continually punch above our weight as we encourage the team to make decisions designed to advance our mission of enabling financial sovereignty for all people. We have engaged Edmonton’s own Laurie Snider, Principal of Edgewise Inc. and an accredited registered interior designer, to work with Bitcoin Well on the design, development and construction of our new home base. Laurie and Edgewise Inc. bring a passion and commitment to the project from the earliest phases through to move-in, having worked on over 500 corporate / commercial projects since their inception in 1998.

“The decision of Bitcoin Well to locate in Edmonton's downtown core is a big vote of confidence in the city and the strength of its burgeoning tech ecosystem,” says CBRE Associate Vice President Mark Anderson. “This is further proof that we’re stemming the brain drain from our community to opportunities elsewhere. Some of Canada’s top tech graduates come out of Edmonton, and now they have another great reason to stay.”

Puneeta McBryan of the Downtown Edmonton Business Association commented, “The Downtown Business Association is thrilled to welcome Bitcoin Well into our downtown business community. Their decision to take on 35,000 sq ft of prime office space in the core is a testament to the exciting and prosperous future that awaits downtown on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. We applaud the company for valuing and prioritizing a vibrant and connected community in choosing their new home to grow and thrive, and we have no doubt that both the company and our downtown community at large will reap the massive benefits of innovation, creativity, talent attraction & retention that come with a densely populated and thriving business district.”

Planning, design, construction and development of the new headquarters is already underway, and we are excited to plan for our move in 2021. Our new location will triple the office space available for our Bitcoin Well team and proactively position our Company for long-term growth and innovation.

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. We are profitable and positioned to become the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company, with an aggressive consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company, our management brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion online. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

