SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Technicorum Holdings, which has been incubating the innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/), today announced that crowdfunding veteran and FundedByMe co-founder and CEO Daniel Daboczy will be the new CEO of Technicorum. Daboczy officially started as CEO this month.

“I look forward to leading KingSwap and Technicorum through what should be an exciting year of expansion in new areas across both the DeFi space and the globe, especially in Europe. This industry is maturing and is expected to grow exponentially, and I look forward to once again leading a company that has the ambition to become an industry leader and a true game-changer,” said Daboczy. “KingSwap’s innovation in DeFi represents what has been the ultimate dream of financial decentralization since that concept’s earliest days. In my last 10 years in the fintech field, we set out to improve the world of finance and empower the crowds. Now, with Technicorum, I look forward to working with true decentralization on a global level.”

As the longtime founder and CEO of FundedByMe, Daboczy led a company that was Europe's fastest-growing equity and reward-based crowdfunding platform working with connecting investors and entrepreneurs. He took the initial idea all the way to the stock market, and helped fund over 650 companies with more than $85 million USD. Daniel Daboczy is a leader in the crowdfunding industry, and has received numerous awards and distinctions including “Disruptor of the Year,” “European Fintech Awards,” “Supertalent- category Financial Prodigies,” winner of Digital Winners Award "No Guts - No Glory" by Telenor Norway, “Best Service Provider - Finalist,” winner of the Nordic "Best Service Provider" Awards,” winner of the “White Bull Bully Award,” and winner of Sollos Memorial Fund’s "An Entrepreneurial Initiative Worthy of Encouragement." His company was also listed as one of Wired UK’s Top 100 Startups and one of Internet World’s 100 Top Websites. Prior to FundedByMe, Daboczy also led the online video hosting service Dabber as its CEO.

“We couldn’t ask for a better person to oversee the Technicorum and KingSwap brand than Daniel,” said Malcolm Tan, Technicorum and KingSwap Chief Strategic Advisor. “He has the experience, leadership, and vision to take KingSwap where it needs to go and ensure that the company thrives when it arrives at those places.”

KingSwap is a high-yield liquidity platform that offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. An evolution of Uniswap, KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards. In its first three days on Uniswap alone, KingSwap achieved $4 million USD in transaction volume. In the last month alone, KingSwap’s token $KING has been listed on three significant centralized exchanges – BitMart, HotBit, and Coinbig.



KingSwap was founded and advised by a team of experienced leaders in banking, finance, and crypto, including well-known cryptographer Dr. Anish Mohammed, Venture Capitalist Dr. Giampaolo Parigi (PhD); Professor Alex Nascimento (MBA), Faculty and Co-Founder, Blockchain at UCLA; Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and Co-Founder of BitAngels; Lionel Iruk, Esq.(J.D), Dr. Robert Choi (PhD), Frank D. (MBA) and Malcolm Tan (LLM).

