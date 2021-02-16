Washington, DC, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest independent health care accreditation organization and the recognized leader in digital health and pharmacy accreditation, has launched a new partnership with The Center for Telehealth and e-Health Law (CTeL), an independent legal and regulatory telehealth research institute. The partnership works to connect CTeL’s members with URAC’s accreditation offerings, leading to better safety, security and outcomes for telehealth patients.

The new partnership provides CTeL members with special discounted pricing for URAC Accreditation, including Telehealth Accreditation, as well as a discount for URAC-accredited organizations when they participate in CTeL’s online learning program.

“By partnering with CTeL, URAC is helping to highlight the importance of telehealth throughout the pandemic and afterwards,” said Jeffrey Carr, URAC’s Vice President, Business Development. “We share with CTeL the belief that telehealth can help overcome challenges in health care, including access to care and importantly, barriers to receiving mental health care.”

“We are thrilled to partner with URAC,” said CTeL Executive Director Christa Natoli. “Telehealth has been pivotal to health care access during the pandemic. But if we want to keep telehealth available and expand access, we need to address concerns from policymakers about quality, overuse and fraud.

Organizational and provider education and accreditation are key to addressing these concerns at the source. We look forward to working with URAC on this shared goal.”

As further example of the vibrant and meaningful partnership between the two organizations, URAC and CTeL will be holding a webinar on Tuesday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, where thought leaders from both organizations will discuss the ever-evolving role of telehealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the case for telemental health, and the role that health plans, systems, and providers can play in ensuring that telehealth remains part of the health care system after the pandemic has subsided.

Register for the Webinar event here

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

About URAC:

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through its renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. URAC’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing telehealth, pharmacies, health care management and operations, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

About CTeL:

For 25 years, the Center for Telehealth & e-Health Law (CTeL) has been the leading source of legal, regulatory, and policy intelligence for the telehealth community. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, vendor-agnostic research institute, CTeL’s research, Summits, and coalitions have forged the path for modern-day virtual care delivery. CTeL is committed to continuing their legacy of leadership as they work to make high-quality, accessible virtual care a reality for all.

Attachment

Laura Wood, Director of Marketing URAC 202-326-3968 lwood@urac.org