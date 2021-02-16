Foothill Ranch, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently hired Kent Taylor, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, as director of community management.

Mr. Taylor has extensive management experience, having spent the last 15 years managing a variety of homeowner associations and commercial office properties, as well as experience leading a team of managers responsible for a large portfolio of properties. Mr. Taylor is also skilled in developing custom leadership courses that facilitate the continued education of association board members. Prior to his association management experience, Mr. Taylor served as a director of technology for several Fortune 500 companies and was a proud member of the U.S. Naval Reserves for six years. As PCM’s new director of community management, Mr. Taylor will lead a team of community managers and other support staff, to ensure the highest level of responsive customer service and management offerings.

Mr. Taylor has served on the board of directors for the Central Florida chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). As a member of the chapter’s education committee, he was a driving force in establishing an educational curriculum for managers, homeowners, and board members.

“Kent’s results-oriented approach to management, outstanding operational and community management skills, and years of experience make him the perfect new addition to the PCM team,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “Kent’s leadership will ensure that our valued clients and our group of community managers will have the support and resources needed for effective community management.”

Mr. Taylor has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Ball State University and is a licensed realtor. He has earned the Association Management Specialist (AMS) and Professional Community Association Manager designations from CAI and the Certified Manager of Community Association (CMCA) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

