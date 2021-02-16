Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the results in testing data conducted by an independent government-compliant, biosafety biology laboratory at Democritus University of Thrace which is ranked in the top 10 universities in Greece, European Union.

The test results established a 99.02% kill rate (airborne disinfection reduction rate) of live airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in just 30 seconds, within a six cubic feet test chamber, with Model 5 (X5) patented air purification based on Kronos CORE Technology.

Once the Company applies for FDA clearance, these results will be submitted to the FDA for review. Kronos Technology performs materially faster on airborne pathogens than any other known air purification technology. The patented Kronos CORE TPA Technology is utilized in all models of Kronos air purifiers.

Recently published research Modelling aerosol transport and virus exposure with numerical simulations in relation to SARS-CoV-2 transmission by inhalation indoors indicated that the virus could remain infective in aerosols for 3 hours. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported to be of size 80–100 nm being approximate of size by a factor of 10–20 times smaller in diameter than commonly observed droplets from speaking. COVID-19 patients can spread the disease before the onset of clinical symptoms, and asymptomatic persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are able to transmit the disease, which makes it challenging to control the progression of the pandemic. The aerosol particles in the exhalation air by an infected person during breathing, speaking, sneezing, and coughing may carry airborne pathogens, which may cause infectious diseases if inhaled by others.

Kronos is working with its manufacturer to confirm the airborne disinfection rate on the SARS-CoV-2 virus for our air purifiers. Kronos CORE patented TPA technology located inside Kronos air purification devices is beyond traditional ionic Technology, tested as the most effective clean indoor air solution on the market. Kronos air purifiers destroy and eliminate airborne particles down to 0.0146 microns and is the most eco-friendly and waste-free solution for unhealthy indoor air quality problems.

"The recent Kronos manufacturer's lab test results are a real gamechanger in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Our patented technology has the potential to minimize indoor exposure to the SAR-CoV-2 virus in the air," said Michael Rubinov, Director of Kronos. "We are pleased to announce these recent COVID-19 disinfection results with our Kronos CORE Technology air purification solutions."

The Kronos CORE TPA air purification and disinfection technology is the safest, fastest, and most eco-friendly Technology available that minimizes the risk of airborne contamination in real-time, indoors, without the use of expensive HEPA filters, use of unhealthy chemicals, or ozone. Kronos air purifiers are registered with The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and meet CARB guidelines. CARB is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change byproducts.

The Kronos line of products with patented TPA Technology includes free-standing portable air purification and disinfection devices intended for the reduction of the coronavirus and other contaminants in occupied indoor spaces, like homes, businesses, or offices of up to 3500 square feet.

Our Technology is available in all three primary lines of the Kronos air purification products and is being sold by several resellers. Kronos is also selling the US-made PPE, specifically N95 masks. The Company recently introduced the newest personal wearable bio-aerosol, the real-time sensor to protect the public during a pandemic. This revolutionary product was developed and is manufactured by Israeli hi-tech startup Canario LTD and is exclusively marketed in North America by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The CANARIO™ sensor is a wearable, portable device that continuously monitors the air users' quality in real-time utilizing an advanced laser sensor with sophisticated embedded artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to perform automatic machine learning and self-calibration. This unique technology allows the CANARIO™ to detect a single particle measurement of atmospheric bacteria, molds, pollen, and other micro bio-aerosols as small as 0.3 micrometers (which is an equivalent size of about two Covid virus particles).

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The Technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented Technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

