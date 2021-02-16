Springfield, Mo., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is ready to save some lives with their innovative hygiene product. The company announced that it is teaming up with Fight Colorectal Cancer to raise awareness about a preventable disease that’s killing way too many people in the United States, a disease that 1 in 23 men are at risk of developing in their lifetime.

“We know that both men and women use our products, but we are especially focused on reaching men who value their health and invest in good-quality hygiene products. These men need to understand their risk of developing a deadly yet preventable cancer, and it’s our understanding they shy away from discussing it. We hope that if they see DUDE Wipes talking about topics they tend to avoid, they’ll be more open to not only discussing their risk but ultimately getting screened,” said the DUDE Wipes founders.

DUDE Wipes will be launching a blog series on its “DUDE Blog” with Fight Colorectal Cancer experts and survivors to kick off its partnership. Blog authors will include doctors and survivors, and the posts will highlight topics like early-age onset colorectal cancer, family history, and more.

In addition to posting online educational content, DUDE Wipes will proudly be supporting Fight Colorectal Cancer’s events, which are planned to be virtual until June 2021, when advocates are slated to gather in Washington, D.C., for the 15th annual Call-on Congress.

“We are a fun, bold, and risk-taking organization who is passionate about our mission, and we are so excited to team up with DUDE Wipes because it’s a like-minded brand that’s not afraid to talk about butts, poop, and other topics most consider taboo!” said Anjee Davis, president of Fight Colorectal Cancer.

DUDE Wipes chose to team up with Fight CRC because the “Dudes” feel it is important to give back and raise awareness for colorectal cancer. Although mortality rates have been declining for the cancer in recent years, incidence rates are rising, especially among young adults under age 50. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States among men and women combined, but it’s preventable with screening. Anyone who is experiencing signs and symptoms of the disease, who has a family history, or who is at risk should speak with their doctor immediately about the best screening option for them.

Elizabeth Fisher Fight Colorectal Cancer 636.544.7113 media@fightcrc.org