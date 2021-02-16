BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30pm EDT.



The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). The passcode for the conference call is 13715482. The live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after the call.

Additionally, the Company announced today that management will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00am EDT. Details for the R&D Day event, including the agenda and guest speakers, will be discussed during the fourth quarter conference call.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with cancer each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

