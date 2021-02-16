SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for January 2021.

Total advisory and brokerage assets served at the end of January were approximately $907 billion, an increase of 0.4% compared to the end of December 2020.

Total net new assets for January were an inflow of $3.6 billion, translating to a 4.8% annualized growth rate. This includes total net new advisory assets of $4.2 billion, translating to a 10.9% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of January were $48.8 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion compared to the end of December 2020. Net buying in January was $4.5 billion.

         
(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

 January December Change January Change 
2021 2020 M/M 2020 Y/Y 
Assets Served          
Advisory Assets464.6 461.20.7% 369.2 25.8% 
Brokerage Assets442.3 441.90.1% 397.7 11.2% 
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets907.0 903.10.4% 767.0 18.3% 

Total Net New Assets*		       
Net New Advisory Assets4.2 6.8 n/m 3.8 n/m 
Net New Brokerage Assets(0.6) 1.1 n/m (0.3) n/m 
Total Net New Assets3.6 7.9 n/m 3.5 n/m 
      
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions1.0 1.0 n/m 0.9 n/m 


Client Cash Balances 		     
Insured Cash Account Balances37.5 37.30.5% 24.4 53.7% 
Deposit Cash Account Balances8.0 8.2(2.4%) 4.8 66.7% 
Total Bank Sweep Balances45.5 45.50.0% 29.2 55.8% 
Money Market Account Cash Balances1.4 1.5 n/m 1.7 n/m 
Purchased Money Market Funds1.8 1.9 n/m 2.5 n/m 
Total Money Market Balances3.2 3.3(3.0%) 4.2 (23.8%) 
Total Client Cash Balances48.8 48.9(0.2%) 33.5 45.7% 
          
Net Buy (Sell) Activity4.5 5.6n/m 4.5 n/m 
          
Market Indices         
S&P 500 (end of period)3,714 3,756(1.1%) 3,226 15.1% 
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)9 9n/m 155 n/m 

* Total Net New Assets consists of asset inflows minus outflows, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

