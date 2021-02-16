WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and provided a business update.
“2020 was a year of incredibly strong execution for Arcutis,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “From our initial public offering in February through implementation of 18 clinical trials with three different product candidates involving more than 3,200 patients, we made tremendous progress advancing our mission of addressing significant unmet needs in medical dermatology. I am unbelievably grateful to the patients and physicians participating in our clinical trials, and to our amazing Arcutis team. This effort culminated in multiple notable milestones, including our recently reported positive pivotal Phase 3 results in plaque psoriasis, positive Phase 2 results in atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and scalp psoriasis, and the landmark publication of plaque psoriasis Phase 2b data in the New England Journal of Medicine.”
Mr. Watanabe continued, “2021 will be a transformational year for Arcutis as we continue to rapidly advance our innovative and differentiated late-stage pipeline of potential best-in-class topical dermatology therapies. Based on positive Phase 3 data, we anticipate submitting a New Drug Application to the FDA for topical roflumilast cream as a potential once daily topical treatment for plaque psoriasis this year. We are excited to advance three additional programs into pivotal Phase 3 trials in 2021. Our focus on addressing the gap in dermatology drug development currently includes four product candidates in development for seven indications, with an addressable U.S. market of over 20 million patients, representing a potential revenue opportunity of between $3 billion and $8 billion.”
Pipeline Updates
ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream) - a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor in a cream formulation, being developed as a potential treatment for plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis.
ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam) - a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor in a foam formulation, designed to overcome the challenges of delivering topical drugs in hair-bearing areas of the body, being developed as a potential treatment for seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis.
ARQ-252 - a potent and highly selective topical small molecule inhibitor of Janus kinase type 1 (JAK1), being developed as a potential treatment for chronic hand eczema and other inflammatory dermatoses.
ARQ-255 - an alternative topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to potentially treat alopecia areata.
Recent Corporate Highlights
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Summary Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $286.0 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $101.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Arcutis believes that its current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of over $470 million, including the $207.4 million net proceeds from its recent financing, will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2023.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $27.4 million compared to $10.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $115.3 million compared to $36.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019. These year-over-year increases were primarily due to the initiation of multiple clinical trials during the last year.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $6.7 million compared to $2.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019. G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $21.3 million compared to $6.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019. These year-over-year increases were primarily due to higher headcount and professional services costs, including the costs associated with being a public company.
Net loss was $34.0 million, or $0.79 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $12.6 million, or $6.13 per basic and diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2019. Net loss was $135.7 million, or $3.80 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $42.0 million, or $22.78 per basic and diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2019.
ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|65,082
|$
|63,336
|Restricted cash
|1,542
|—
|Marketable securities
|219,359
|37,929
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,843
|5,209
|Total current assets
|292,826
|106,474
|Property and equipment, net
|2,016
|227
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|3,349
|264
|Other assets
|78
|47
|Total assets
|$
|298,269
|$
|107,012
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,140
|$
|1,405
|Accrued liabilities
|15,462
|3,654
|Operating lease liability
|—
|178
|Total current liabilities
|22,602
|5,237
|Operating lease liability, noncurrent
|4,964
|129
|Other long-term liabilities
|82
|184
|Total liabilities
|27,648
|5,550
|Convertible preferred stock
|—
|166,491
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|4
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|472,569
|1,244
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(201,950
|)
|(66,272
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|270,621
|(65,029
|)
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|298,269
|$
|107,012
ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|27,374
|$
|10,757
|$
|115,308
|$
|36,522
|General and administrative
|6,690
|2,237
|21,337
|6,610
|Total operating expenses
|34,064
|12,994
|136,645
|43,132
|Loss from operations
|(34,064
|)
|(12,994
|)
|(136,645
|)
|(43,132
|)
|Other income, net
|15
|426
|967
|1,136
|Net loss
|$
|(34,049
|)
|$
|(12,568
|)
|$
|(135,678
|)
|$
|(41,996
|)
|Per share information:
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.79
|)
|$
|(6.13
|)
|$
|(3.80
|)
|$
|(22.78
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|42,977,244
|2,051,584
|35,668,152
|1,843,213
