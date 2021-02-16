SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2020 and provided a business update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations.

John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, Denny's operators diligently protected the health and well-being of our guests and restaurant teams, while embracing innovative solutions like curbside pickup, drive up ordering and outdoor dining in an ever-evolving environment. We have since entered 2021 with confidence in our team's ability to continue navigating near-term headwinds and remain optimistic for the anticipated economic recovery. Our confidence is supported by an increasing distribution of vaccines, fiscal stimulus that should benefit our franchisees and consumers, and our rollout of two new virtual concepts where test results have been favorable and suggest a high degree of incremental transactions.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total Operating Revenue was $80.1 million.
  • Domestic system-wide same-store sales** decreased 32.9%.
  • Opened four franchise restaurants, including one international location.
  • Completed five remodels at franchised restaurants.
  • Operating Loss was $1.1 million.
  • Franchise Operating Margin* was $21.4 million, or 45.2% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $1.4 million, or 4.3% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net Income was $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Loss* was $3.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.0 million.
  • Approximately $2.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA* was attributable to an additional operating week.
  • Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $8.5 million, $3.4 million, and ($19.2) million, respectively.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $2.1 million.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Total Operating Revenue was $288.6 million.
  • Domestic system-wide same-store sales** decreased 31.4%.
  • Opened 20 franchise restaurants, including 8 international locations.
  • Completed 22 remodels, including 20 at franchised restaurants.
  • Operating Income was $6.7 million.
  • Franchise Operating Margin* was $76.1 million, or 44.6% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.6 million, or 3.0% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net Loss was $5.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Loss* was $7.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $26.6 million.
  • Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was ($3.1) million, $4.7 million, and ($1.0) million, respectively.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $1.6 million.

Current Trends

Following a consistent level of domestic system-wide same-store sales** performance in October and November, December results were significantly impacted by reinstated stay-at-home orders and additional capacity restrictions. As these restrictions began to ease during January and February, domestic system-wide same-store sales** improved as compared to the equivalent periods in 2019.

Average unit volumes of off-premise sales have more than doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by temporarily waived delivery fees, curbside service programs, and shareable family meal packs.

In an effort to provide greater transparency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denny's is providing the following tables that present monthly results for 2020 and 2021 compared to the equivalent fiscal months in 2019:

Domestic System-Wide Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods:

Fiscal Year 2020: (31%) Fiscal Year
2021: (29%)1
Q1: (6%)Q2: (57%)Q3: (34%)Q4: (33%) 
JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec JanFeb1
3%2%(19%)(76%)(65%)(41%)(39%)(35%)(28%)(26%)(27%)(41%) (31%)(25%)
1. Preliminary results through the first two weeks of fiscal February.   

 


Domestic System Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods and Domestic Average Units for 2020 and 2021 Fiscal Periods

(Open Dining Rooms vs Closed Dining Rooms):

 Q2 2020Q3 2020Q4 2020Q1 2021 
 AprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecJanFeb1 
Open
Dining Rooms

(74%)(47%)(33%)(36%)(29%)(24%)(24%)(23%)(26%)(15%)(15%) 
22221,0871,2441,0441,1271,2891,2398919271,010 
             
Closed
Dining Rooms

(76%)(69%)(68%)(55%)(47%)(39%)(33%)(42%)(61%)(55%)(42%) 
1,060938327237444369207256586531444 
             
Temporary
Closures		4803781204735221920314650 
 1. Preliminary results through the first two weeks of fiscal February. 

Domestic System Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods and Domestic Average Units for 2020 and 2021 Fiscal Periods
(24/7 Units vs Limited Hour Units):

 Q2 2020Q3 2020Q4 2020Q1 2021 
 AprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecJanFeb1 
24/7 Units

(68%)(57%)(30%)(31%)(25%)(19%)(18%)(18%)(30%)(20%)(14%) 
185323435458472496516538516519528 
             
Limited Hour
Units

(78%)(69%)(47%)(44%)(41%)(34%)(31%)(33%)(49%)(38%)(33%) 
8778379791,0231,0161,000980957961939926 
             
Temporary
Closures		4803781204735221920314650 
 1. Preliminary results through the first two weeks of fiscal February. 

Domestic Capacity Restrictions as of February 12, 20211:

% of Domestic System
75% Capacity or Social Distancing25%
50% - 66% Capacity31%
25% - 33% Capacity15%
Off-Premise Only26%
No Restrictions1%
Temporarily Closed2%
Total100%
1. Preliminary results. 

Fourth Quarter Results

Denny’s total operating revenue was $80.1 million compared to $113.8 million in the prior year quarter. Franchise and license revenue was $47.2 million compared to $65.0 million in the prior year quarter. Company restaurant sales were $32.9 million compared to $48.8 million in the prior year quarter. These changes were primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units, partially offset by an additional operating week.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $21.4 million, or 45.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.8 million, or 48.9%, in the prior year quarter. This change in margin was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units, partially offset by an additional operating week.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $1.4 million, or 4.3% of company restaurant sales, compared to $8.7 million, or 17.7%, in the prior year quarter. This change in margin was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units, partially offset by approximately $1.0 million of favorable reserve adjustments and tax credits related to the CARES Act and an additional operating week.

Total general and administrative expenses were $20.5 million, compared to $15.4 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expense, partially offset by a $3.1 million improvement in corporate administrative expenses from cost savings initiatives and previous reductions in personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic including approximately $0.9 million in tax credits related to the CARES Act.

Interest expense, net was $4.6 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior year quarter, with the increase primarily due to higher interest related to the Company's recent debt amendments and the amortization of dedesignated interest rate swap losses from accumulated other comprehensive loss, net. Denny’s ended the quarter with $225.4 million of total debt outstanding, including $210.0 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

The benefit from income taxes was $0.1 million, compared to a tax provision of $5.1 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an effective tax rate of 2.7%. Approximately $0.5 million in net cash refunds were received during the quarter.

Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Loss* per diluted share was $0.05 compared to Adjusted Net Income* per diluted share of $0.23 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Denny’s Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $2.1 million after investing $1.5 million in cash capital expenditures, including maintenance capital.

Business Outlook

Given the dynamic and evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and uncertainty about the timing and extent of an anticipated recovery, the Company cannot reasonably provide a business outlook for the fiscal year ending December 29, 2021 at this time.

*   Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables.

** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the noted prior period. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Denny’s will provide further commentary on the results for the fourth quarter ended December 30, 2020 on its quarterly investor conference call today, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the investor relations section of Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny’s had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19
Assets   
 Current assets   
  Cash and cash equivalents$3,892  $3,372 
  Investments2,272  3,649 
  Receivables, net21,349  27,488 
  Assets held for sale1,125  1,925 
  Other current assets20,028  16,299 
   Total current assets48,666  52,733 
 Property, net86,154  97,626 
 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net9,830  11,720 
 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net139,534  158,550 
 Goodwill36,884  36,832 
 Intangible assets, net51,559  53,956 
 Deferred income taxes, net23,210  14,718 
 Other noncurrent assets, net35,112  34,252 
   Total assets$430,949  $460,387 
       
Liabilities   
 Current liabilities   
  Current finance lease liabilities$1,839  $1,674 
  Current operating lease liabilities16,856  16,344 
  Accounts payable12,021  20,256 
  Other current liabilities46,462  57,307 
   Total current liabilities77,178  95,581 
 Long-term liabilities   
  Long-term debt210,000  240,000 
  Noncurrent finance lease liabilities13,530  14,779 
  Noncurrent operating lease liabilities137,534  152,750 
  Other123,153  95,341 
   Total long-term liabilities484,217  502,870 
   Total liabilities561,395  598,451 
       
Shareholders' deficit   
  Common stock640  1,094 
  Paid-in capital123,833  603,980 
  Deficit(194,514) (189,398)
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax(60,405) (33,960)
  Treasury stock  (519,780)
   Total shareholders' deficit(130,446) (138,064)
   Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit$430,949  $460,387 
       
Debt Balances
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19
Credit facility revolver due 2022$210,000  $240,000 
Finance lease liabilities15,369  16,453 
 Total debt$225,369  $256,453 


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
      
   Quarter Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)12/30/20 12/25/19
Revenue:   
 Company restaurant sales$32,892  $48,803 
 Franchise and license revenue47,213  65,033 
  Total operating revenue80,105  113,836 
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization31,475  40,147 
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization25,861  33,261 
General and administrative expenses20,451  15,359 
Depreciation and amortization3,909  4,227 
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net(511) (5,721)
  Total operating costs and expenses, net81,185  87,273 
Operating income (loss)(1,080) 26,563 
Interest expense, net4,645  3,570 
Other nonoperating expense (income), net(8,022) (652)
Income before income taxes2,297  23,645 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(62) 5,086 
Net income$2,359  $18,559 
      
      
Basic net income per share$0.04  $0.32 
Diluted net income per share$0.04  $0.31 
      
Basic weighted average shares outstanding64,898  58,406 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding65,467  60,343 
      
Comprehensive income$3,159  $26,506 
    
General and Administrative Expenses Quarter Ended
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19
Corporate administrative expenses$9,833  $12,923 
Share-based compensation5,976  (448)
Incentive compensation3,046  2,096 
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments1,596  788 
 Total general and administrative expenses$20,451  $15,359 


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
      
   Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)12/30/20 12/25/19
Revenue:   
 Company restaurant sales$118,160  $306,377 
 Franchise and license revenue170,445  235,012 
  Total operating revenue288,605  541,389 
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization114,569  258,396 
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization94,348  120,326 
General and administrative expenses55,040  69,018 
Depreciation and amortization16,161  19,846 
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net1,808  (91,180)
  Total operating costs and expenses, net281,926  376,406 
Operating income6,679  164,983 
Interest expense, net17,965  18,547 
Other nonoperating expense (income), net(4,171) (2,763)
Income (loss) before income taxes(7,115) 149,199 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(1,999) 31,789 
Net income (loss)$(5,116) $117,410 
      
      
Basic net income (loss) per share$(0.08) $1.96 
Diluted net income (loss) per share$(0.08) $1.90 
      
Basic weighted average shares outstanding60,812  59,944 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding60,812  61,833 
      
Comprehensive income (loss)$(31,561) $87,596 
    
General and Administrative Expenses Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19
Corporate administrative expenses$41,135  $50,319 
Share-based compensation7,948  6,694 
Incentive compensation4,351  9,425 
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments1,606  2,580 
 Total general and administrative expenses$55,040  $69,018 


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

 Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19
Net income (loss)$2,359  $18,559  $(5,116) $117,410 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(62) 5,086  (1,999) 31,789 
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net(511) (5,721) 1,808  (91,180)
Other nonoperating expense (income), net(8,022) (652) (4,171) (2,763)
Share-based compensation5,976  (448) 7,948  6,694 
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments1,596  788  1,606  2,580 
Interest expense, net4,645  3,570  17,965  18,547 
Depreciation and amortization3,909  4,227  16,161  19,846 
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs(575) (529) (2,981) (2,581)
Cash payments for share-based compensation(1,354)   (4,578) (3,559)
Adjusted EBITDA$7,961  $24,880  $26,643  $96,783 
        
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$8,473  $11,301  $(3,137) $43,327 
Capital expenditures(1,486) (1,329) (6,962) (13,975)
Acquisition of restaurants and real estate  (1,864)   (11,320)
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs(575) (529) (2,981) (2,581)
Cash payments for share-based compensation(1,354)   (4,578) (3,559)
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments1,596  788  1,606  2,580 
Other nonoperating expense (income), net(8,022) (652) (4,171) (2,763)
Gains on investments6  1  123  180 
Gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt and leases(181) (153) (224) 4 
Amortization of deferred financing costs(285) (152) (876) (608)
Gains (losses) on interest rate swap derivatives, net6,349    2,164   
Interest expense, net4,645  3,570  17,965  18,547 
Cash interest expense, net (1)(4,912) (3,332) (18,047) (17,551)
Deferred income tax expense(6,486) (6,411) (3,981) (16,005)
Decrease in tax valuation allowance3,041  2,935  3,041  2,935 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(62) 5,086  (1,999) 31,789 
Income taxes received (paid), net539  (6,294) (6) (24,147)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities816  9,096  23,691  22,937 
Adjusted Free Cash Flow$2,102  $12,061  $1,628  $29,790 
          


(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.9 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 30, 2020, respectively.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
   Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19
Adjusted EBITDA$7,961  $24,880  $26,643  $96,783 
Cash interest expense, net (1)(4,912) (3,332) (18,047) (17,551)
Cash received (paid) for income taxes, net539  (6,294) (6) (24,147)
Cash paid for capital expenditures(1,486) (3,193) (6,962) (25,295)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow$2,102  $12,061  $1,628  $29,790 
        
 Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19
Net income (loss)$2,359  $18,559  $(5,116) $117,410 
(Gains) losses on interest rate swap derivatives, net(6,349)   (2,164)  
(Gains) losses on sales of assets and other, net(2,418) (6,111) (4,678) (93,608)
Impairment charges1,564    4,083   
Tax effect (2)1,848  1,571  706  24,057 
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)$(2,996) $14,019  $(7,169) $47,859 
        
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding64,898  60,343  60,812  61,833 
        
Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share$0.04  $0.31  $(0.08) $1.90 
Adjustments Per Share$(0.09) $(0.08) $(0.04) $(1.13)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share$(0.05) $0.23  $(0.12) $0.77 
          


(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.9 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year ended December 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 30, 2020 reflect an effective tax rate of 25.7%. Tax adjustments for the year ended December 30, 2020 are calculated using an effective tax rate of 25.6%. Tax adjustments for the gains on sales of assets and other, net for the quarter and year ended December 25, 2019 are calculated using an effective tax rate of 25.7%.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income (loss) excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items, and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

 Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19
Operating income (loss)$(1,080)  $26,563   $6,679  $164,983  
General and administrative expenses20,451   15,359   55,040  69,018  
Depreciation and amortization3,909   4,227   16,161  19,846  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net(511)  (5,721)  1,808  (91,180) 
 Restaurant-level Operating Margin$22,769   $40,428   $79,688  $162,667  
        
Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of:       
Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1)$1,417   $8,656   $3,591  $47,981  
Franchise Operating Margin (2)21,352   31,772   76,097  114,686  
 Restaurant-level Operating Margin$22,769   $40,428   $79,688  $162,667  


(1) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue; less franchise and license revenue.
(2) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales; less company restaurant sales.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
       
    Quarter Ended
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19
Company restaurant operations: (1)     
 Company restaurant sales$32,892  100.0% $48,803  100.0%
 Costs of company restaurant sales:     
  Product costs8,275  25.2% 11,849  24.3%
  Payroll and benefits14,614  44.4% 18,331  37.6%
  Occupancy2,712  8.2% 3,030  6.2%
  Other operating costs:     
   Utilities1,333  4.1% 1,443  3.0%
   Repairs and maintenance680  2.1% 1,050  2.2%
   Marketing1,133  3.4% 1,838  3.8%
   Other direct costs2,728  8.3% 2,606  5.3%
 Total costs of company restaurant sales$31,475  95.7% $40,147  82.3%
 Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$1,417  4.3% $8,656  17.7%
         
Franchise operations: (3)     
 Franchise and license revenue:     
 Royalties$19,039  40.3% $29,071  44.7%
 Advertising revenue15,060  31.9% 21,562  33.2%
 Initial and other fees2,399  5.1% 2,291  3.5%
 Occupancy revenue10,715  22.7% 12,109  18.6%
 Total franchise and license revenue$47,213  100.0% $65,033  100.0%
         
 Costs of franchise and license revenue:     
 Advertising costs$15,060  31.9% $21,561  33.2%
 Occupancy costs6,636  14.1% 7,788  12.0%
 Other direct costs4,165  8.8% 3,912  6.0%
 Total costs of franchise and license revenue$25,861  54.8% $33,261  51.1%
 Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$21,352  45.2% $31,772  48.9%
         
Total operating revenue (4)$80,105  100.0% $113,836  100.0%
Total costs of operating revenue (4)57,336  71.6% 73,408  64.5%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2)$22,769  28.4% $40,428  35.5%
         
Other operating expenses: (4)(2)     
 General and administrative expenses$20,451  25.5% $15,359  13.5%
 Depreciation and amortization3,909  4.9% 4,227  3.7%
 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net(511) (0.6)% (5,721) (5.0)%
 Total other operating expenses$23,849  29.8% $13,865  12.2%
         
Operating income (loss) (4)$(1,080) (1.3)% $26,563  23.3%
         
(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
(3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
       
    Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19
Company restaurant operations: (1)     
 Company restaurant sales$118,160 100.0% $306,377  100.0%
 Costs of company restaurant sales:     
  Product costs29,816 25.2% 74,720  24.4%
  Payroll and benefits51,684 43.7% 118,806  38.8%
  Occupancy11,241 9.5% 18,613  6.1%
  Other operating costs:     
   Utilities5,148 4.4% 10,359  3.4%
   Repairs and maintenance2,608 2.2% 6,792  2.2%
   Marketing3,904 3.3% 11,195  3.7%
   Other direct costs10,168 8.6% 17,911  5.8%
 Total costs of company restaurant sales$114,569 97.0% $258,396  84.3%
 Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$3,591 3.0% $47,981  15.7%
         
Franchise operations: (3)     
 Franchise and license revenue:     
 Royalties$67,501 39.6% $108,813  46.3%
 Advertising revenue53,745 31.5% 81,144  34.5%
 Initial and other fees7,332 4.3% 6,541  2.8%
 Occupancy revenue41,867 24.6% 38,514  16.4%
 Total franchise and license revenue$170,445 100.0% $235,012  100.0%
         
 Costs of franchise and license revenue:     
 Advertising costs$53,745 31.5% $81,144  34.5%
 Occupancy costs26,732 15.7% 25,806  11.0%
 Other direct costs13,871 8.1% 13,376  5.7%
 Total costs of franchise and license revenue$94,348 55.4% $120,326  51.2%
 Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2)$76,097 44.6% $114,686  48.8%
         
Total operating revenue (4)$288,605 100.0% $541,389  100.0%
Total costs of operating revenue (4)208,917 72.4% 378,722  70.0%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2)$79,688 27.6% $162,667  30.0%
         
Other operating expenses: (4)(2)     
 General and administrative expenses$55,040 19.1% $69,018  12.7%
 Depreciation and amortization16,161 5.6% 19,846  3.7%
 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net1,808 0.6% (91,180) (16.8)%
 Total other operating expenses$73,009 25.3% $(2,316) (0.4)%
         
Operating income (4)$6,679 2.3% $164,983  30.5%
         
(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
(3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
          
Changes in Same-Store Sales (1)Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
(increase (decrease) vs. prior year)12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19
 Company Restaurants(34.9)% 0.5% (36.7)% 1.9%
 Domestic Franchised Restaurants(32.8)% 1.8% (30.9)% 2.0%
 Domestic System-wide Restaurants(32.9)% 1.7% (31.4)% 2.0%
          
Average Unit SalesQuarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands)12/30/20 12/25/19 12/30/20 12/25/19
 Company Restaurants$499 $695 $1,812 $2,477
 Franchised Restaurants$314 $427 $1,181 $1,669
          
     Franchised    
Restaurant Unit ActivityCompany & Licensed Total  
Ending Units September 23, 202066 1,598 1,664  
 Units Opened 4 4  
 Units Closed(1) (17) (18)  
  Net Change(1) (13) (14)  
Ending Units December 30, 202065 1,585 1,650  
          
Equivalent Units       
 Fourth Quarter 202066 1,594 1,660  
 Fourth Quarter 201970 1,634 1,704  
  Net Change(4) (40) (44)  
          
     Franchised    
Restaurant Unit ActivityCompany & Licensed Total  
Ending Units December 25, 201968 1,635 1,703  
 Units Opened 20 20  
 Units Closed(3) (70) (73)  
  Net Change(3) (50) (53)  
Ending Units December 30, 202065 1,585 1,650  
          
Equivalent Units       
 Year-to-Date 202065 1,614 1,679  
 Year-to-Date 2019124 1,578 1,702  
  Net Change(59) 36 (23)  
          
(1)


Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open the same period in the prior year. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.