Company announcement no. 8 - 21

16 February 2021





Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On 18 November 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 43 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 165,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 3,300,000), corresponding to 0.73% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 30,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 19 November 2020 to 31 March 2021 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 85,617 19,756,974 9 February 2021 2,500 217.4 543,487 10 February 2021 3,000 219.8 659,280 11 February 2021 2,622 219.3 574,952 12 February 2021 1,800 229.5 413,137 15 February 2021 2,500 241.6 604,088 Accumulated under the program 98,039 22,551,918

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 277,804 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.23% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

