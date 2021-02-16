CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences:
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.
