AMSTERDAM and TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today Bitfury Holding BV 's ("Bitfury") issued a press release

In the Prior Press Release, Bitfury referenced the Form 45-102 filed on February 12, 2021 in relation to its intention to transfer an aggregate of 8,500,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX-V: HUT). ("Hut 8"). For the avoidance of doubt, Bitfury would like to clarify that it does not intend to sell the 8,500,000 Common Shares on the open market but will transfer those 8,500,000 Common Shares to a third-party through private transactions. The transfer of the Common Shares is expected to positively influence Bitfury’s growing global ecosystems of customers and partners, including Hut 8. The proceeds of the transfer will also be leveraged to bolster Bitfury’s capital structure.

In the Prior Press Release, Valery Vavilov , founder and CEO of Bitfury confirmed that, “Since the incorporation of Hut 8, Bitfury has been a shareholder and key technology and service partner for Hut 8’s data centers. Throughout this time, Hut 8 has continued to show growth and sustainable business practices, steadily building toward an independent and strong infrastructure despite challenging market conditions. Under CEO Jaime Leverton’s leadership, we have seen this momentum increase significantly and are confident this will continue as we move forward and grow our partnership.”

“We are grateful for Bitfury’s continued support and partnership, while enabling Hut 8 to continue to drive our independence, growth and expansion,” shared Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8. “We are equally excited Bitfury is carrying on with its track record of innovation, speeding up their investments in cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure innovation that will benefit not only ourselves, and our commitment to a proactive equipment fleet management strategy, but also our growing community of partners and customers.”

This press release is being issued in order to comply with the disclosure requirements under applicable securities legislation. Nothing in this press release is representative or intended to represent any third-party intentions.

