Newark, NJ, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global pet care e-commerce market is expected to grow from USD 22.66 billion in 2020 to USD 45.82 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Certain critical factors are driving the growth of the global pet care e-commerce market. Some of them include the increasing rate of pet adoption around the world, a booming e-commerce sector, and rising smartphone & internet penetration in developing regions. With more people buying or adopting pets, the demand for toys, animal food, grooming products, and other items is anticipated to increase, thereby driving market growth in the coming years. There is a certain convenience in buying online as one can order from the comfort of their home, and everything is delivered right to the doorstep. A broad variety of products with detailed descriptions are available in online stores. Furthermore, big sales and discounts are often given by e-commerce sites. A shift from pet ownership to pet parenting is currently happening. This has expanded the demand for animal grooming products like conditioners & shampoos. Food bowls, cage liners, birdcages and water bowls are in great demand for pet birds.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the pet care e-commerce market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Not only buying a pet is expensive, but maintaining one is too. This is a hindering factor in countries with lower disposable income.

Key players operating in the global pet care e-commerce market include Amazon, PETstock, Walmart, BarkBox, Chewy, PetMed Express, Inc, TABcom LLC, PetSmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., Nestle, and PetFlow, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global pet care e-commerce market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Amazon and PetSmart Inc are some of the biggest players in the pet care e-commerce in the global market.

Canine dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.8% in the year 2020

Based on animal type, the global market has been divided into feline, canine, and others. Canine dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.8% in the year 2020. Dogs are the favorite pets of many people all over the world since they can read the emotions & behavioral patterns of their owners very well. Dogs are intelligent & loyal, and they also provide security to the home and the family as well. Furthermore, they can alleviate one's mental & physical wellbeing by encouraging exercise and alleviating depression and stress.

Pet food dominated the market and was valued at USD 7.01 billion in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the pet care e-commerce market has been segmented into pet food, pet grooming products, medications, and others. Pet food dominated the market and was valued at USD 7.01 billion in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like high-quality pet food, a broad range of products, growing awareness about animal nutrition, and user-friendly website designs. All these factors have made online shopping more favorable.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Pet Care E-commerce Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global pet care e-commerce market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 40.6% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the presence of a well-established e-commerce sector & logistics infrastructure, increasing online sales, growing animal health awareness, and the increasing number of government as well as private animal healthcare organizations. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like the rising number of stray animal adoptions, improving economic conditions, increasing number of pet owners, and developing awareness regarding veterinary health.

About the report:

The global pet care e-commerce market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

