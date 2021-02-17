BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, has opened an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Tribune Publishing Co. (NASDAQ: TPCO) by Alden Global Capital LLC. Alden Global Capital is already the largest shareholder in Tribune Publishing, and has reached an agreement to buy the rest of the Company for $17.25 per share. Block & Leviton is investigating the fairness of the transaction and potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Tribune Publishing’s Board of Directors and Alden Global Capital. Tribune Publishing shareholders should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation.



This proposed transaction values Tribune Publishing at approximately $630 million. The proposed acquisition requires shareholder approval. If the deal is approved, Tribune Publishing would no longer be publicly traded.

If you are a Tribune Publishing shareholder and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by visiting our website.

