Donation is part of the Billion Breath Project and will benefit thousands of severely affected COVID-19 patients in Southeast and South Asia



Alpha ventilator is the world’s first telehealth ventilator that facilitates the remote management of patients with severe breathing difficulties



The first five Alpha units were donated today to Hospital Selayang in Selangor, where COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks



SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH), a global medical technology leader headquartered in Singapore, have announced a donation of up to RM2 million worth of Alpha ventilators to hospitals in Malaysia.

The donation is part of the company’s Billion Breath Project, aiming to support healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19. The initiative has already donated nearly RM3 million worth of ventilators to hospitals in Indonesia, Myanmar and India. Ventilators worth RM2 million will be donated to Malaysia to support care for patients with severe respiratory distress in the intensive care unit (ICU) wards.

The Alpha ventilator enables a small team of healthcare professionals to monitor and adjust the settings for a large number of ventilated patients remotely via an online dashboard. This reduces the need for caregivers to enter in and out of ICU wards to manually adjust ventilator settings, reducing the risk of infection.

In Malaysia, the ventilators will be sent to hospitals in states where infection and hospitalization rates are high, the first being Hospital Selayang in Selangor.

In July 2020, the Alpha ventilator received provisional authorization to be used as an emergency ventilator by Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority.

Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech, said: “We take breathing for granted until we can no longer breathe. Each person takes about 100 million breaths in their lifetime. The Billion Breath Project was started to help people suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19 recover their ability to breathe again. The remote accessibility of the Alpha ventilator will empower small healthcare teams to manage a large number of patients and will be central to Malaysia’s fight against the pandemic.”

Datuk Dr Mohamed Alwi Abdul Rahman, HOD Emergency Department and Trauma of Hospital Selayang, said: “Access to ventilators is critical factor in our response to COVID-19, especially as cases continue to rise. We’re grateful for the support offered by Advanced MedTech. The Alpha ventilator will significantly boost our ability to deliver life-saving care to patients in a critical condition.”

The Alpha ventilator was developed by ABM Respiratory Care, a medical device company developing novel integrated airway clearance and ventilation solutions and is manufactured and distributed by Advanced MedTech in Singapore.

In Malaysia, Advanced MedTech has partnered with MEDIWIDE SDN. BHD. to help with distribution of the ventilators.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Harding / Khushboo Tanna / Maryanne Lee

Spurwing Communications

+65 6751 2021

advanced@spurwingcomms.com



About Advanced MedTech Holdings

Advanced MedTech Holdings is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Malaysia and Japan, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech Holdings makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech Holdings, please visit https://www.advanced-medtech.com/.

About the Alpha

Weighing 4 kg, with up to three hours of internal battery backup, the portable, touchscreen-based ventilator can be deployed in an ICU, ambulatory or subacute setting for pediatric and adult patients. The device has provisional authorisation from HSA in Singapore for use as an emergency ventilator for COVID-19 patients.