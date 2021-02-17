Company Reinstates Charter and Enters the Field of Hemp Derived Cannabinoid Concentrates



MIAMI, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC: “AZFL”) (azflamerica.com), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and processing Industrial Hemp, today announced that the Company has officially begun the process of reorganization. Company administrators have reinstated the Company with the State of Nevada and its transfer agents, rehired auditors to complete all of the pending filings and disclosures and return the Company to current status as a Pink Sheets Information Tier company. The present due date on the completion of these filings is: March 15, 2021.

The Company also announced that it has organized a partially owned subsidiary, Green America Laboratories, that will be dedicated to building a Hemp Oil extraction lab in South Florida. One of the first of its kind this far south with standardized operating procedures to produce bulk T-Free concentrates for the Florida and Latin American Markets. Expected launch Date: May 15th, 2021. Stay tuned as many more updates will follow.

AZFL’s present board also announced that it will soon appoint new hires, officers and directors, for both the parent company and for the new lab subsidiary. Applicants are being considered to occupy several key management positions to oversee the new operations. Furthermore, The Company is in the process of moving its Headquarters to a new address in the Miami area and also expects to announce the move officially by or before March 30th, 2021.

Ricardo Cortez, Chairman of the Board of Amazonas Florestal Ltd., stated: “After almost two years without operations, looking for the right business combination to keep the company in the Hemp Oil or Cannabis space, my team has been able to align with an important group of investors from Mexico to organize this exciting new subsidiary and establish it as an important player in the processing of Industrial Hemp Biomass in South Florida. Hemp Biomass which is the lab’s raw material for extracting premium oils, is expected to be in surplus right here in Florida and we will be here to process this fresh Florida Biomass into Hemp Oil extracts and products. Florida’s Hemp program that began last year with plantations totaling about 22,000 acres planted will blossom into planting permits that the FDACS expects to extend this year 2021 for more than 300,000 acres in the state. Just like we have seen in several other regions, local processors will usually take longer to set up and a lot of the heavy harvest ends up at processors in other states or even sometimes other countries. Our new mission is to capture as much Florida Hemp Biomass as possible right here in South Florida to manufacture premium bulk concentrates for the emerging Florida and Latin American Markets.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits. In 2017, the Company shifted gears to focus on the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. and for the U.S. and Latin Markets. In 2021, the Company will build an important Hemp Oil Extraction facility in South Florida dedicated to the production of premium bulk cannabinoid extractions derived from Hemp and products that use these extractions as an active ingredient for Health and Wellness products.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas' goal is to become a leader in field of Cannabinoid Extractions serving labs that use these chemicals as a raw material for human and animal health and beauty products.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amazonas Florestal

Email: azflorestal@outlook.com

Website: azflamerica.com