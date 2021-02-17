BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results on Friday 26 February 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST (Brisbane time), 11.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
