Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few people have achieved the kind of success that Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection has achieved in less than 10 years. He is an inspiration to many young people. Whenever he gets an opportunity, Elijah Norton likes to speak on how to succeed in business. Recently, he was given a platform by Dot Com Magazine and he had a lot to say about business success.





Success is a Journey





According to Elijah Norton, success is a journey. His journey in the vehicle service contract industry started in 2011 when he formed a direct marketing call center startup. At that time, he had only two employees. His startup grew to a point where it was making a yearly revenue of over $10 million.





With his first venture, Norton learned an important business lesson that still guides him to this day; patience is vital. In the first two years, he faced challenges that made him almost give up. It is in the third year that his startup started making profits. From there on, it was a roller-coaster ride until his business started making millions.





Success is a journey; Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection can't emphasize this enough. It is the one message that he wants his audience to internalize. Like in every journey, there will be challenges along the way.





Elijah Norton isn't the kind that shies away from challenges; he embraces them. He says that if one wants to grow as an entrepreneur, they need to be ready for challenges. They need to have a positive mindset concerning challenges. Many budding entrepreneurs falsely believe that it will be smooth sailing all the way. Business just like life is not a bed of roses. It is full of challenges and disappointments.

When he wakes up every morning, Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection knows that it will be a day of new challenges, but that is what his business exists to tackle; the challenges of the auto protection industry. Elijah Norton believes that the auto protection industry is full of shady business practices that rip off customers in broad daylight. He started his business, Veritas Global Protection, to help address these bad practices and provide customers with a positive experience.





The Customer is More Than a Statistic





According to Norton, the customer is more than the figures. He sees the customer for what he really is; the boss. He is in business because of the customer. It is the customer that pays his bills and makes him a success story.





Elijah Norton advises that the customer is the most important asset. He always treats his customers with honesty, transparency, and respect. He strives to give customers an experience of a lifetime. His business is constantly innovating to be in the forefront as far as meeting the needs of clients is concerned.





To Elijah Norton, even a single disappointed customer is a cause of concern that calls for evaluating internal processes. He is always in constant touch with his customers to see whether they are enjoying the company's products and if remedial measures are needed. Feedback from customers is vital data for Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection. He always acts on this feedback to ensure that customer service is improved.





It Takes a Team





Elijah Norton has built a great team to help him achieve his goals. He states that it takes a team to achieve the greatest milestones. He has surrounded himself with the most hardworking and talented individuals. Norton has built a culture of dialogue where there is open communication with his team members. He doesn't want his employees to see him as the boss but rather as a colleague.





When it comes to hiring; Norton advises that entrepreneurs should hire the right person the first time. For more information on Norton's achievements and business philosophies, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/elijah-norton-9535b460/.