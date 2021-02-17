Vopak reports on 2020 financial results
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2019
|In EUR millions
|2020
|2019
|2019 excl.
divestments*
|303.7
|297.0
|298.8
|Revenues
|1,190.0
|1,252.6
|1,153.5
|Results -excluding exceptional items-
|188.8
|200.1
|204.8
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|791.5
|829.8
|771.8
|108.6
|126.6
|132.1
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|492.0
|539.1
|56.8
|82.9
|93.8
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|305.8
|357.8
|0.46
|0.65
|0.73
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|2.42
|2.80
|Results -including exceptional items-
|159.8
|195.7
|204.7
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|789.4
|1,038.5
|79.6
|122.2
|132.0
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|489.9
|747.8
|24.0
|79.5
|100.0
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|300.9
|571.0
|0.20
|0.63
|0.78
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|2.38
|4.47
|268.8
|146.0
|172.3
|Cash flows from operating activities (gross)
|822.2
|709.7
|-317.5
|-125.4
|-149.3
|Cash flows from investing activities (including derivatives)
|-584.5
|-256.1
|Additional performance measures
|35.6
|34.6
|34.4
|Storage capacity end of period (in million cbm)
|35.6
|34.4
|90%
|91%
|84%
|Occupancy rate subsidiaries
|88%
|84%
|91%
|92%
|85%
|Proportional occupancy rate
|90%
|84%
|244.4
|241.3
|269.5
|Proportional EBITDA -excluding exceptional items-
|972.3
|980.7
|11.0%
|12.0%
|12.5%
|Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
|11.6%
|12.4%
|4,184.0
|4,052.0
|4,223.8
|Average capital employed
|4,164.5
|4,247.3
|2,589.4
|2,447.6
|2,335.3
|Net interest-bearing debt
|2,589.4
|2,335.3
|2.52
|2.71
|2.75
|Senior net debt : EBITDA (for debt covenant)
|2.52
|2.75
|* Excludes the contributions from the terminals that were divested since 2019
Highlights for full year and Q4 2020 -excluding exceptional items-
A dividend of EUR 1.20 (2019: EUR 1.15) per ordinary share, payable in cash, an increase of 4%, will be proposed during the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2021.
Exceptional items 2020 (before tax):
Looking ahead:
Subsequent events:
Royal Vopak Chief Executive Officer Eelco Hoekstra comments:
Performance
“In 2020, we delivered EBITDA growth (post-divestments) in a more volatile business environment. We have outperformed on costs to defend EBITDA and delivered on growth projects, despite construction delays of some projects due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the industries we serve. We have seen unprecedented changes in supply and demand of gas, chemicals and oil and subsequent response of our customers to their portfolios and supply chains. We have experienced an acceleration in the energy transition. We have seen the high dependency on digital infrastructure.
Our strategy is aligned with these trends and strategy delivery progressed in 2020. We continued transforming our portfolio for the future and invested more than EUR 500 million in growth, resulting in an additional 1.6 million cbm of capacity to meet growing customer demand, particularly in Asia and the Americas. Good progress was made in our industrial terminal portfolio with the acquisition of the Dow terminals in the US gulf coast with our partner BlackRock.
Our digital transformation is progressing well and the pandemic highlighted the benefits of our leading digital infrastructure. We continued the roll-out of our cloud-based system for our terminals, as part of broader efforts to develop our digital architecture to support the industrial logistic chains.”
Looking ahead
“We are excited by the future prospects and keep our focus on performance and long-term value creation. We have momentum in capturing opportunities to serve large-scale industrial clusters and are advancing our efforts in developing infrastructure to support the energy transition. We continue transforming our portfolio and position our company strategically towards more sustainable forms of energy and feedstocks.
We aim to allocate the majority of our growth investments to industrial, gas and new energies infrastructures. Our positive views on chemicals have not changed. New growth investments in oil infrastructure are expected to be reduced and will mostly be targeted towards strengthening our leading hub positions.
We are determined to bolster our leading position in our industry both in service and sustainability towards customers and society. We continue to seek opportunities to reduce our environmental footprint and implement our sustainability roadmap towards our ambition to be climate neutral by 2050.
For 2021 and beyond, we will keep storing vital products with care to make a meaningful contribution to a more sustainable society, enabled by our financial performance.”
Auditor’s involvement
This press release and enclosure 4 in the press release are based on the 2020 financial statements. The financial statements are published in accordance with statutory provisions. The auditor has issued an unqualified auditor’s report on the Financial Statements.
This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com.
