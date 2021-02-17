CGG Announces its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
On Friday March 5th, 2021
Paris, France – February 17, 2021
CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2020 results on Friday March 5th, 2021 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:
To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com
A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months
Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:
|France call-in:
|+33(0) 1 70 70 07 81
|UK call-in:
|+44(0) 844 4819 752
|Access Code:
|2455854
