BW Offshore: Invitation to presentation of floating offshore wind investment 17 February

With reference to stock exchange release titled - BW Offshore invests in Ideol creating floating offshore wind champion.

BW Offshore and Ideol S.A, represented by CEOs Marco Beenen and Paul de la Guérivière, will today present the transaction and the future strategy of BW Ideol and its floating offshore wind business in a webcast at 10:00 CET.

Click here to access the webcast or dial in at +47 21 40 42 22, phone Conference ID: 974 462 988#. Webcast details can also be found at www.bwoffshore.com .

Please find attached, the recently released statement and the presentation which will be used at today’s webcast.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

