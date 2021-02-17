Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

17 February 2021

Notice of 2020 Preliminary Results

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, is scheduled to announce its preliminary full year results for the year ending 31 December 2020 on 24 March 2021.

The Company will host a briefing, conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 09:00am GMT on the same day, details of which will be made available in the results announcement. Institutional investors and analysts wishing to attend the briefing are requested to email: ir@kenmareresources.com

Playback of the webcast will be available following the event on the Kenmare Resources website.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.