Primary insider in Schibsted ASA Atle Lessum, Head of Communications in Schibsted ASA, bought on 16 February 2021 38 shares in Adevinta ASA at a price of NOK 128.00 per share. After the transaction, Lessum holds 368 shares in Adevinta ASA.



Adevinta ASA is a 59.3% owned subsidiary of Schibsted ASA.





Oslo, 17 February 2021



Adevinta ASA





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act