Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release February 17, 2021 at 9:45 EET

Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 2,265 treasury shares held by the Company to the Board Chair and certain members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors. The payable amount of annual remuneration was paid fully in cash to Samuli Seppälä.

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved on March 31, 2020 that as a rule 50 percent of the annual fee of the Board Chair and the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the Company.

After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 350,633 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced in a company release on March 31, 2020.

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.