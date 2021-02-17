Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Disposable Incontinence Products Market by Product (Protective Incontinence Garments, Urine Bag, Urinary Catheter), Application (Urine Incontinence, Faecal Incontinence, Dual Incontinence), Incontinence Type (Stress, Urge, Mixed), Disease (Feminine Health, Chronic Disease, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Bladder Cancer, Mental Disorders), Material (Plastic, Cotton fabrics, Super Absorbents, Latex), Gender (Male, Female), Age (Below 20 years, 20 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 79 years, 80+ years), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-commerce), End-use (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Long Term Care Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of disposable incontinence products will cross $17.6 billion by 2027.

Rise in geriatric population is one of the major factors spurring the demand for incontinence products across the globe. Elderly people are prone to suffer from disorders that result fecal and urine incontinence such as Parkinson disease and renal disorders. Therefore, growing geriatric population is augmenting the incidence rate of incontinence.

Urinary catheter segment in the disposable incontinence products market is anticipated to witness 7.3% growth rate till 2027. Urinary catheterization is a widespread practice in medical field owing to rising number of urology disorders and surgeries. Urinary catheters can be used for longer time durations and have lower risk of infection transmission.

Dual incontinence segment is projected to expand at 7.6% CAGR through 2027. Growing incidences of bowel disorders and multiple sclerosis are the conditions causing dual incontinence. The growing incidences are giving rise to demand for incontinence products.

Mixed incontinence segment was valued at USD 3.33 billion in 2020. Mixed incontinence is very common and majorly prevalent in women that contributes to the demand for incontinence products.

Disposable incontinence products market for feminine health segment accounted for USD 3.07 billion in 2020. Pregnancy causes incontinence in women and rising number of unintended and intended pregnancies is leading increasing the prevalence of incontinence. Moreover, menopause contributes to rising incontinence cases.

Cotton fabrics segment is estimated to attain a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021 to 2027. Cotton fabrics are preferred in huge demand due to high absorbance capability and cost-effectiveness.

Male segment valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2020. According to the WHO, more than 220 million males suffer from prostate gland disorders. Additionally, urine incontinence is majorly prevalent in older men.

Below 20 years age segment in the disposable incontinence products market is poised to expand at 7.7% CAGR till 2027 led by increasing pediatrics population. As per an article, approximately 7% of 7-year-old and less than 1% of adults have urine incontinence.

E-commerce segment revenue was around USD 3.22 billion in 2020. E-commerce offers variety in products, cost-effective products and provides an option for avoiding non-essential travel. Thus, people are adopting e-commerce for incontinence products at a significant rate.

Nursing facilities end-use segment will observe substantial growth rate of 7.4% through 2027. Presence of skilled staff in nursing facilities and preference for cost-effective care is augmenting the patient inflow in nursing facilities. This is leading to a huge demand for incontinence products in these facilities.

Brazil dominated the Latin America disposable incontinence products market and accounted for more than USD 135 million in 2020 driven by the increasing technological advancements and growing number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders. Growing number of skilled healthcare professionals is leading to an increase in patient inflow in hospitals.

Some of the major companies operating in the market are Abena, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, Domtar Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Essity and Unicharm Corporation among others. These major players are focusing on several strategic new product launches to enhance their market presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Disposable Incontinence Products Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2027

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By application

3.4.3. By incontinence type

3.4.4. By disease

3.4.5. By material

3.4.6. By Gender

3.4.7. By age

3.4.8. By distribution channel

3.4.9. By end-use

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2020

3.8. PESTEL analysis

