Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Commercial and Industrial Floor Scrubber estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber & Polisher, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ride-On Floor Scrubber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $893.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Residential Commercial and Industrial Floor Scrubber market in the U. S. is estimated at US$893.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$948.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



