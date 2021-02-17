Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $789.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$789.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$786.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AMETEK, Inc.

Appasamy Associates

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Laser Ltd.

Escalon Medical Corporation

Halma PLC

MicroMedical Devices, Inc.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Optos PLC

Quantel Medical

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Portable (Modality) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Portable (Modality) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Portable (Modality) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Standalone (Modality) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Standalone (Modality) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Standalone (Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to 2027

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n9jcf





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900