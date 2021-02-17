Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $789.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$789.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$786.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Appasamy Associates
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Ellex Medical Laser Ltd.
- Escalon Medical Corporation
- Halma PLC
- MicroMedical Devices, Inc.
- Nidek Co., Ltd.
- Optos PLC
- Quantel Medical
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Portable (Modality) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Portable (Modality) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Portable (Modality) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Standalone (Modality) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Standalone (Modality) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Standalone (Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
- Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to 2027
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n9jcf
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900