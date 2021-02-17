Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tanker Trucks Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tanker trucks market worldwide is expected to reach US$ 1.63 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2028.



The global tanker trucks market is expected to witness significant growth with increasing economic activities globally, increasing production and trade of oil and gas and chemical products are expected to drive the demand for tanker trucks market globally.



Mandatory regulations related to loading and unloading of dangerous products such as petroleum, chemical, and other and periodic quality testing of tankers transporting dangerous products are expected to drive the demand for tanker trucks globally. In addition, the steadily recovering construction industry is also expected to support the growth of the tanker trucks market globally.



On the basis of capacity, the tanker trucks market is classified into low-duty tanker trucks, medium-duty tanker trucks, and heavy-duty tanker trucks. In the Medium-duty tanker trucks segment, we have considered tankers with a capacity between 1,000 gallons to 4,000 gallons. This type of tanker can either be operated as truck/trailer packages or as frame-carried. Medium duty truck tankers are used for the transportation of gas, fuel, and water.



Medium duty trucks are accounted for the largest revenue as well as volume share compared to other types of truck categories by capacity and commonly used in oil and gas, chemical, and construction industries for transportation. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth with the increasing outlook of the oil and gas and construction industry.



The research study on the tanker tanks market identifies key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market. The report highlights current and future market trends in the global, regional, and country-specific tanker trucks market. The study also includes an exhaustive analysis of demand-supply, technology development, and pricing trends. High-level analysis such as an attractive proposition, competitive analysis, value chain and market attractive analysis included in the report helps industry players to identify key investment areas in this industry.



The global tanker trucks market comprises a large number of multinational players. The report includes profiles of major players in the global tanker trucks industry. Each profile includes detailed information about business overview, product portfolio related to tanker trucks, major competitors, recent developments strategies and financials of the company for last three years. The report also includes detailed information regional positioning of these manufacturers.



The report also provides highlights degree of competition and market winning strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their market position in the global tanker trucks market.



Some major players profiled in the global tanker truck market include Ford Motor Company, Polar Tank Trailer, LLC, Seneca Tank, Tremcar, Volvo Group, MAN Truck & Bus AG (Volkswagen), Mercedes (Daimler), Iveco, Hyundai Motor Company, Kenworth, Tata Motors Limited, Scania AB (Volkswagen), Freightliner Trucks (Daimler), Navistar International Corporation and others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Tanker Trucks Market

2.2 Global Tanker Trucks Market, By Type

2.3 Global Tanker Trucks Market, By Capacity

2.4 Global Tanker Trucks Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Tanker Trucks Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Tanker Trucks Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Bulk Feed Tank Trucks

4.3 Coded Tank Truck

4.4 Water Tank Truck

4.5 Sewer Jetters

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Global Tanker Trucks Market Analysis, by Capacity

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Small Duty (Less than 1,000 gallons)

5.3 Medium Duty (Between 1,000 gallons and 4,000 gallons)

5.3 Large Duty (More than 4,000 gallons)



Chapter 6 North America Tanker Trucks Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Tanker Trucks Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Tanker Trucks Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Tanker Trucks Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Ford Motor Company

10.2 Polar Tank Trailer, LLC

10.3 Seneca Tank

10.4 Tremcar

10.5 Volvo Group

10.6 MAN Truck & Bus AG (Volkswagen)

10.7 Mercedes (Daimler)

10.8 Iveco

10.9 Hyundai Motor Company

10.10 Kenworth

10.11 Tata Motors Limited

10.12 Scania AB (Volkswagen)

10.13 Navistar International Corporation

10.14 Freightliner Trucks (Daimler)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fflouy





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900