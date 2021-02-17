Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Oman Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025 - Market Outlook for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquids Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Oman. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) LNG terminals, liquids storage terminals major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in Oman till 2025. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country's midstream sector, wherever available.



Scope

Updated information related to all active, planned and announced LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

Key mergers and acquisitions and asset transactions in the country's midstream oil and gas industry, where available

Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Gain strong understanding of the country's midstream oil and gas industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of capacity/length data

Assess your competitor's major LNG terminals, oil storage terminals and major trunk pipelines in the country

Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the country's midstream oil and gas industry

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition



3. Oman LNG Industry

3.1. Oman LNG Industry, Liquefaction

3.1.1. Oman LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Key Data

3.2. Oman LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Overview

3.2.1. Oman LNG Industry, Total Liquefaction Capacity

3.3. Oman LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Capacity by Major Companies

3.4. Oman LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Capacity by Terminal

3.5. Oman LNG Industry, Liquefaction Asset Details

3.5.1. Oman LNG Industry, Liquefaction Active Asset Details



4. Oman Oil Storage Industry

4.1. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Key Data

4.2. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Overview

4.3. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations

4.3.1. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity

4.4. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area

4.5. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Major Companies

4.6. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal

4.7. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details

4.7.1. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details

4.7.2. Oman Oil Storage Industry, Planned Asset Details



5. Oman Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

5.1. Oman Oil Pipelines

5.1.1. Oman Oil Pipelines, Key Data

5.2. Oman Oil Pipelines, Overview

5.3. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Major Companies

5.4. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines

5.5. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, Petroleum Products Pipeline Length by Major Companies

5.6. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, Petroleum Products Pipelines

5.7. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, NGL Pipeline Length by Company

5.8. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, NGL Pipelines

5.9. Oman Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Asset Details

5.9.1. Oman Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Active Asset Details

5.9.2. Oman Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Planned Asset Details

5.10. Oman Gas Pipelines

5.10.1. Oman Gas Pipelines, Key Data

5.11. Oman Gas Pipelines, Overview

5.12. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, Natural Gas Pipeline Length by Major Companies

5.13. Oman Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines

5.14. Oman Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Asset Details

5.14.1. Oman Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Active Asset Details

5.14.2. Oman Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Planned Asset Details



6. Oman Gas Processing Industry

6.1. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Key Data

6.2. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Overview

6.3. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Processing Plant Number by Facility Type

6.4. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity by Major Companies

6.5. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Capacity Contribution of Various Provinces

6.6. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Active Gas Processing Capacity

6.7. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Planned Gas Processing Capacity

6.8. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Asset Details

6.8.1. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Active Asset Details

6.8.2. Oman Gas Processing Industry, Planned Asset Details



7. Recent Contracts

7.1. Detailed Contract Summary

7.1.1. Awarded Contracts



8. Financial Deals Landscape

8.1. Detailed Deal Summary

8.1.1. Acquisition

8.1.2. Venture Financing

8.1.3. Equity Offerings

8.1.4. Debt Offerings

8.1.5. Partnerships

8.1.6. Asset Transactions



9. Recent Developments

9.1. Other Significant Developments

9.2. New Contracts Announcements



10. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eefq98





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900