New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motor Home Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025346/?utm_source=GNW

63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $201.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The motor home market consists of sales of motor homes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor homes on purchased chassis and/or produce conversion vans on an assembly line basis. Motor homes are units where the motor and the living quarters are integrated in the same unit. The motor home market is segmented into self-contained motor homes assembling and van and minivan conversions.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor home market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global motor home market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor home market.



One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar powered motor homes, which are basically electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack. Dethleffs unveiled the e-home, a motorhome powered by solar panels and a battery pack. The company claims that it enables a range of 100 miles and it can support both DC fast-charging and level 2 electric vehicle charging.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025346/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001