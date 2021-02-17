Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Moulding Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global injection moulding machine market to grow with a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global injection moulding machine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on injection moulding machine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on the injection moulding machine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global injection moulding machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global injection moulding machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the injection moulding machine market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the injection moulding machine market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global injection moulding machine market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

The global rise in the number of automotive and packaging industry

Rapid growth in population, growing industrialization in emerging countries

2) Restraints

High cost associated injection moulding machines may hamper the demand

3) Opportunities

Rapid technological developments and design advancements will offer lucrative opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Injection Moulding Machine Market Highlights

2.2. Injection Moulding Machine Market Projection

2.3. Injection Moulding Machine Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Injection Moulding Machine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Injection Moulding Machine Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Machine Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Clamping Force

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Injection Moulding Machine Market



4. Injection Moulding Machine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Injection Moulding Machine Market by Product Type

5.1. Plastics

5.2. Rubber

5.3. Ceramic

5.4. Others



6. Global Injection Moulding Machine Market by Machine Type

6.1. Electric

6.2. Hybrid

6.3. Hydraulic



7. Global Injection Moulding Machine Market by Clamping Force

7.1. Less than 200 Tons Force

7.2. 200 Tons Force to 500 Tons Force

7.3. More than 500 Tons Force



8. Global Injection Moulding Machine Market by End-use Industry

8.1. Automotive

8.2. Consumer Goods

8.3. Packaging

8.4. Healthcare

8.5. Electrical & Electronics

8.6. Others



9. Global Injection Moulding Machine Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Injection Moulding Machine Market by Product Type

9.1.2. North America Injection Moulding Machine Market by Machine Type

9.1.3. North America Injection Moulding Machine Market by Clamping Force

9.1.4. North America Injection Moulding Machine Market by End-use Industry

9.1.5. North America Injection Moulding Machine Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Injection Moulding Machine Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Haitian International Holdings Limited

10.2.2. The Japan Steel Works

10.2.3. Arburg GmbH & Co. KG

10.2.4. Engel Austria GmbH

10.2.5. Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

10.2.6. Milacron Holdings Corp.

10.2.7. Sumitomo Heavy Industries

10.2.8. Husky Injection Molding Systems

10.2.9. KraussMaffei Group

10.2.10. Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.



