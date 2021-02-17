Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant genomics market size was USD 7,866.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.47 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on enhancing disease resistance of plants is a key factor driving growth of the plant genomics market. Disease resistance in plants enables them to have healthy growth without requiring any pesticides. For example, genetically engineered cassava can tolerate mosaic virus and brown streak disease, apples can resist fire blight disease, and oranges can stay protected from citrus greening disease.
Growing global demand for fruits and vegetables is a significant factor driving plant genomics market growth. Fruits and vegetables are produced globally and are an essential constituent of human diets owing to abundance in minerals, vitamins, phytochemicals, and dietary fiber. Plant genomics is beneficial in enhancing the shelf-life and quality of fruits and vegetables, thus playing a vital role in meeting the growing population's increasing food demand.
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global plant genomics market on the basis of type, genomic property, objective, application, and region:
