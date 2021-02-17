Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Convergence and Innovative Technologies Positioning Cars as Vehicles of Health, Global, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service analyses and provides forecasts for HWW features in the automotive industry. It identifies growth opportunities and strategies for automotive OEMs. Further, it offers insights through a comparative analysis of key global OEMs' strategies to include health monitoring features - whether built-in, brought-in, or cloud-enabled. This research also presents profiles of key HWW players. It concludes with an actionable set of recommendations.



The automotive industry, already reeling under a challenging 2019, has been dealt a further blow by Coronavirus (COVID-19) , since the demand for durable goods such as new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and allied mobility activities will halt for the time being and later due to a change in purchasing priority. Amidst this socio-economic calamity, there are some business verticals that are well positioned to crest a wave of new opportunities thrown up by the COVID storm.



In the process, the analyst expects the Health, Wellness, & Wellbeing (HWW) component in the Automotive Industry to surge in order to reposition focus areas and charter new growth paradigms. Healthcare digitisation, emergence of mHealth apps, and their integration in the car for clean and pathogen-free interiors, driver monitoring, and diagnosis are expected to gain strong footholds in the industry.



The entire research report has been analysed based on 3 possible routes of solution delivery by automotive companies can take: built-in, brought-in, and beamed-in.



The built-in route encompasses HWW features enabled through hardware like, for instance, sensors that are factory fit into vehicles by auto manufacturers. Brought-in HWW features will happen through devices brought in by drivers and passengers, such as smartphones, smart glasses, smart headsets, and smart watches. Finally, beamed-in solutions will basically be cloud-based and will be enabled in vehicles via secure virtual technology platforms from secured private/public databases.



In response to the recent COVID pandemic, a few automakers have already started work on redesigning their cars. Similar trends are playing out in the aftermarket with a focus on innovative products that aid in-vehicle air purification. For example, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been working on advanced ultraviolet (UV) ray technology that can kill germs while Geely has already launched an SUV equipped with an N95 air-filtration system capable of purifying the air of bacteria and viruses.



Meanwhile, Droom, the aftermarket player is offering an antimicrobial surface protection shield for cars and two-wheelers which will be effective against SARS and other droplet-based viruses. Another player Gr?nliteT utilises industry-leading UV technology and integrated smart sensors to detect when a vehicle is unoccupied and automatically emit a dose of UV-C light that disinfects the vehicle.



It is quite evident that there are opportunities for the automotive sector to connect to the medical world, enhance the user experience, and enhance the daily life of their customers. In order to integrate medical features in the automotive environment, it is of great importance the legislative landscape is known, which on the flipside is also a challenge. Declaring the vehicle as a medical device might require the whole vehicle to be certified through non-vehicle traditional channels like FDA. Then there is also the bigger problem of liability and ambiguities in privacy law. These, coupled with the mix of stakeholders involved, highlight the high probability of failure and high risk of conflicts and liability concerns.



However, with developments in the market, we expect the regulations to also evolve. With the right set of partners, we can expect HWW to grow as a separate, dedicated theme (just like safety and convenience) by 2025.



Overall, the main aspects covered as part of this study are as listed below:

Current implemented HWW solutions and the main challenges/pain points faced by automakers

Key drivers that will underpin market growth in the short to medium term

Future HWW capabilities customers would want to have; and the one that is the most relevant for them

Scope of solutions offered by different stakeholders - OEMs, technology providers, and Tier 1 & 2 suppliers - as well as understanding the shift towards the digital health marketplace

Current technology stakeholder ecosystem, opportunities for OEMs for partnerships in the future, and the areas they should focus on

Changed landscape as a consequence of COVID-19; automakers' preparedness for the same, changes in their strategies, and the expected future roadmap

Autonomous cars and the changes they will bring about in the in-cars HWW landscape

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Star Imperative on the Automotive HWW Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Automotive HWW Market Overview

HWW Segmentation in the Automotive Industry

Key Competitors in the Automotive HWW Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers for the Automotive HWW Market

Growth Restraints for the Automotive HWW Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total Addressable Market Forecast - Scenario 1 (Low Penetration Rate)

Total Addressable Market Forecast - Scenario 2 (Medium Penetration Rate)

Total Addressable Market Forecast - Scenario 3 (High Penetration Rate)

Addressable Market Forecast Discussion

Stakeholder Comparative Analysis - Automotive OEMs

Stakeholder Comparative Analysis - Tier 1 & 2 Suppliers

Stakeholder Comparative Analysis - Technology Start-ups

3. Market Analysis

Key Findings

Ageing Population offers a Sizeable Opportunity and Need for Healthcare Provision

Air Quality Control in Cars - An Important Feature

Car being an Integral Part of People's Lives offers Ample Opportunity for In-Car HWW Services

Technology Shifts in Healthcare

Technology Shifts in Cars

HWW in Vehicles - from Provision of Care to a Lifestyle Avatar

Mapping of In-Car and Healthcare Features

Evolution of In-Car HWW Services

Automotive HWW Ecosystem

In-Car Health and Wellness Monitoring Concepts

HWW Segmentation in the Automotive Industry

Built-in Automotive HWW Features

Automakers Focussing on Biometric and Sensing Technologies

Brought-in and Beamed-in Technologies

Brought-in Technologies which can be leveraged for HWW in Vehicles

Increasing Focus on HWW Features driven by Connected Automotive + Wearables Technologies

Beamed-in Technologies which can be leveraged for HWW in Vehicles

Connected Car Platform and Solution Providers for Future HWW Capabilities

Innovation Key to Growth for HWW Services

Example Future Driver Use Cases of HWW in Cars

4. Competitor Landscape Analysis

Competitor Landscape - OEM: Ford

Competitor Landscape - OEM: Mercedes Benz

Competitor Landscape - OEM: Volvo

Competitor Landscape - OEM: JLR

Competitor Landscape - OEM: Honda

Competitor Landscape - OEM: Hyundai/Kia

Competitor Landscape - Tier-1 Supplier: Valeo

Competitor Landscape - Tier-1 Supplier: Bosch

Competitor Landscape - Tier-1 Supplier: Continental

Competitor Landscape - Tier-1 Supplier: Comfort Motion Global

Competitor Landscape - Tier-1 Supplier: Yanfeng

Competitor Landscape - Tech Start-ups: Adam Cogtec

Competitor Landscape - Tech Start-ups: Vigo

Competitor Landscape - Tech Start-ups: Freerlogic

Competitor Landscape - Tech Start-ups: Cerence

Competitor Landscape - Tech Start-ups: binah.ai

Competitor Landscape - Tech Start-ups: Affectiva

5. Challenges Surrounding the Implementation of Automotive HWW Solutions

Overview of Regulatory Landscape for the Uptake of Connected Car HWW Services

Liabilities and Concerns for the Development of Connected Car HWW Services

Mapping OEM Liabilities towards HWW Vehicle Technologies

6. Implications of COVID-19 on the HWW Industry (Short, Mid, and Long Terms)

COVID-19 to Redesign Cars and Mobility

Consumers' Car Purchase Considerations Shifting towards Health Configurations

COVID-19 Impact: OEM Mitigation Strategies & HWW

7. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Potential HWW Applications and Services, 2025-2035

Data Monetisation Opportunities for OEMs from Various Data Points Available

Impact on HWW Features with Increasing Vehicle Autonomy

Driverless Car for Healthcare

Critical Solution Success Factors in Health & Wellness

8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity: HWW Features in Cars to Accelerate driven by the Pandemic and Consumer Demand, 2020

9. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned



Adam Cogtec

Affectiva

binah.ai

Bosch

Cerence

Comfort Motion Global

Continental

Droom

Ford

Freerlogic

Gr?nliteT

Honda

Hyundai/Kia

Jaguar

JLR

Mercedes Benz

Valeo

Vigo

Volvo

Yanfeng

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9rvuc





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900