Pune,India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium ion battery recycling market is set to gain momentum from the rising introduction of strict government norms for treating vital materials in the battery chemistry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)), By Source (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, and Others), By Process (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, and Pyrometallurgical), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the lithium ion battery recycling market size was USD 1.31 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 11.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.2% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Growth Backed by Stoppage of Cross-border Trade

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed various operations in a wide range of industries. Government bodies are introducing new rules, such as lockdown and social distancing policies to curb transmission. Halt of cross-border trade activities would negatively impact the supply chain network. We are offering in-depth insights into the lithium-ion battery recycling industry to help our clients better understand the current scenario.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-100244





How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The research report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down methods to calculate the lithium ion battery recycling market size.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources to Boost Growth

People nowadays are rapidly shifting towards clean power sources as they offer efficient input to various applications. Companies worldwide have surged the installation of multiple batteries for numerous electric vehicles and energy storage. This is expected to bolster the replacement of long-standing batteries with low out efficiency generating wastes. Total, for instance, announced its plan to construct a battery-based energy storage project in France in March 2020. Such initiatives are likely to accelerate the lithium ion battery recycling market growth in the upcoming years. However, the construction of new recycling facilities involves high investments, which, in turn, may hamper the demand for lithium-ion battery recycling services.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,





Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-100244





Segment-

Electric Vehicles Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by Surging Number of Automobiles

Based on the source, the electric vehicles segment earned 15.9% in terms of the lithium ion battery recycling market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of various automobiles, such as bikes, cars, and buses.

Regional Insights-

Large Battery Installed Base to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific generated USD 1.15 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The presence of favorable battery energy storage policies would majorly contribute to this growth. Coupled with this, a large battery-installed base and a rising number of lithium-ion battery recycling firms would aid regional growth.

On the other hand, in North America, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced its plans to invest USD 20.5 million in its battery recycling infrastructure and unveil a modern R&D facility. Lastly, in Europe, the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to grow significantly throughout the forthcoming years backed by the surging number of clean energy generation targets that are being implemented by the European Union for reducing pollution.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-100244





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnerships & New Plant Development to Intensify Competition

The global Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market houses a large number of large and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Some of them are currently striving to compete with their rivals by constructing new lithium-ion battery recycling plants. A few others are participating in partnerships and collaborations to jointly optimize their services. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Solvay and Veolia partnered up to develop a circular economy consortium. They aim to optimize the lithium-ion battery recycling process from hybrid and electric vehicles, especially in Europe. They will reuse rare or critical raw materials.

: Solvay and Veolia partnered up to develop a circular economy consortium. They aim to optimize the lithium-ion battery recycling process from hybrid and electric vehicles, especially in Europe. They will reuse rare or critical raw materials. July 2019: BRUNP is planning to construct a new plant for producing approximately 100,000 tons/year of lithium-ion battery (LIB) scrap in China. It will start operating from 2020.

A list of all the renowned providers operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market:

SNAM (France)

Umicore (Belgium)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lithion Recycling Inc. (Canada)

BATREC INDUSTRIE AG (Switzerland)

American Zinc Recycling Corp (U.S.)

Fortum (Finland)

DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Neometals Ltd (Australia)

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH (Germany)

AkkuSer (Finland)

San Lan Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Duesenfeld (Germany)

Glencore (Switzerland)

Redux GmbH (Germany)

uRecycle Group (Finland)

Retriev Technologies Inc. (Canada)





Quick Buy – Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100244





Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis (Tonnes, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Chemistry Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Electronics Electric Vehicles Power Tools Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Recycling Process Physical/Mechanical Hydrometallurgical Pyrometallurgical Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific







TOC Continued…!





Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-100244





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Gasification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Coal, Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biomass/Waste), By Application (Chemical, Liquid Fuel, Power, and Gaseous Fuel), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fuel Dispenser Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Petrol/Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, and Others), By Dispenser System (Submersible System and Suction System), By Flow Meter (Mechanical and Electronic), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Function Generator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Analog and Digital), By Output Frequency (Up to 50 Mhz, 50–100 Mhz, and Above 100 Mhz), By Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communication and Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Gas Engine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, and Others), By Power Output (0.5–1 MW, 1–2 MW, 2–5 MW, 5–10 MW, and 10–20 MW), By Application (Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, Cogeneration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Oilfield Integrity Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Management Type (Monitoring System, Data Management, Corrosion Management, Planning, and Predictive Maintenance & Inspection), By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Onshore and Offshore Aerospace) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:





Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.