Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market size was USD 1.58 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 16.51 Billion at a steady CAGR of 34.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for safer, cleaner, and less congested roads in countries across the globe. Relaxation of stringent laws and regulations for autonomous vehicles to encourage adoption and ease traffic congestion is a key factor driving demand.
Continuous development and adoption of more advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and 5G in the automotive field is further supporting developments in autonomous vehicles. HD maps provide an extra layer of support to sensor redundancy in instances where lane markings may be unclear, and road signs are affected by outside influences, and these advantages are contributing significantly to growing demand for HD maps and solutions among autonomous vehicle manufacturers.
The cost incurred in creating HD maps is expected to hamper deployment in autonomous vehicles in the initial phase of the during the forecast period. Privacy and legal issues regarding HD maps are also likely to restrain growth of the HD maps for autonomous vehicles market to some extent.
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market on the basis of level of automation, solution, services, vehicle type, and region:
