05 billion in 2020 to $127.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $174.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The specialized design services market consists of sales of specialized design services such as interior, industrial, graphic and fashion design services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer projects as required by client specifications. The specialized design services market does not include architectural, engineering and computer system design services. Specialized design services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The specialized design services market is segmented into interior design services; graphic design services; industrial design services and fashion and other design services.



North America was the largest region in the global specialized design services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global specialized design services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialized design services market.



Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being widely used by interior design service providers to provide customized design to customers and offer low cost design plans in a short time span. Virtual reality is the use of computer technology to create a computer stimulated visuals and augmented reality is a real environment objects supplemented with computer-generated information through sensory inputs. These technologies aid in reducing rework, increase quality, lower labour costs, improve safety, streamline collaboration and aid in project management. For instance, Decorilla, an online interior design service provider, is providing AR and VR based technologies for interior designing. Large companies such as Google, Facebook, and Samsung are also widely using these technologies to increase productivity and enhance quality associated with designing. Other companies using virtual reality and augmented reality for interior designs include roOmy and Vectorworks.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the specialized design services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted trade, thereby limiting the need for professional services. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the specialized design services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Many design services companies are entering into new markets, or collaborating with foreign designers to offer a wide range of services, thereby eliminating boundaries on the geographic scope of design services. As overseas travel is becoming prevalent, awareness of the latest design trends is increasing. Therefore, many companies have access to more globalized and advanced design services. For instance, Callison RTKL, a Batimore based design firm collaborated with HBS realtors, an Indian real estate company to design residential buildings in India.





