Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Tobacco Report: Nicotine Pouches in Five more US States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the current and likely near-future regulatory framework for nicotine pouches in Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan - the sixth to tenth-largest in the US by population.



Nicotine pouches are not specifically regulated in Illinois; if the nicotine is derived from tobacco, general tobacco products legislation would apply.

The definition of "alternative nicotine products" for the purposes of sale and distribution and for the prevention of their use by under-21s would include nicotine pouches, even if not derived from tobacco.



The Illinois Department of Revenue told the publisher that the Tobacco Products Tax covers only products derived from the tobacco plant and that it does not specify nicotine. There is therefore currently no excise tax associated with nicotine pouches. There are no restrictions on nicotine concentration or flavours.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Illinois



3 Ohio



4 Georgia



5 North Carolina



6 Michigan

