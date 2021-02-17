PLA is a transformative leader in education with over 10,000 scholars in over 22 public and charter schools across the country serving Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Michigan, and Alabama.

United States, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has left many schools and school districts with mounting uncertainty, but Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA), who serves thousands of students at schools in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Texas, and Alabama, is forging ahead announcing the hiring of over 200 employees who are passionate about education and making a positive difference in the lives of children next school year.

“Our organization has been really fortunate through this pandemic to continue to serve our scholars and our communities safely,” said Founder & CEO, Earl Martin Phalen. “Our schools, our teachers, and our scholars have been equipped with the ability to conduct learning successfully whether online or onsite. We need strong educators in the field now more than ever. No matter what the next school year brings, we will be ready and working to provide what our teachers need and our scholars need to continue to excel despite the challenges that so many schools and families are facing during this time. We want individuals with a dedication to excellence and a passion for helping all our scholars develop the knowledge, skills, and character necessary to succeed and fulfill their tremendous potential.”

PLA is one of the most transformative school operators in the country with a track record of transforming multiple F-rated schools into A-rated schools. With over 20 years of experience leading and working with public and tuition-free charter schools across the nation, the organization wants more talented educators to join its mission. PLA is working to fill roles at every level from teachers, principals, and support staff to national team and headquarters positions. Openings can be found at TeachPLA.org where candidates can also enter live chats with a recruiter.

“At PLA, we are committed to building a vibrant culture and community to help our scholars succeed,” said PLA’s National Director of Recruitment, Amber Deckard. “We are online and ready to hire the best of the best educators and industry leaders. We are excited about hiring for next school year and we are excited to welcome those who’ll join us.”

Employees at PLA enjoy several benefits and incentives, including competitive compensation and benefits, student loan forgiveness and support, strong professional development programs, the ability to leverage integrated technology in the classroom, year-round staff appreciation and recognition, and opportunities to earn additional income by teaching summer enrichment.

Hiring season runs from February to early April. Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit phalenacademies.org/careers or submit a resume and chat with recruiters at TeachPLA.org

