Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimates, global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market was worth USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to record a y-o-y growth rate of 6.9% during 2020-2027. The growth can be credited to soaring demand for water desalination plant in several regions, and over usage of water in pharmaceutical industry leading to surge in effluent.

As per the report, global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market is assessed based on application spectrum, system type, capacity, end use scope, and geographical terrain. Moreover, it entails the competitive landscape with business profile and product portfolio of the mentioned firms, alongside tactics adopted by them to uphold their profit trajectories in the industry.

Notably, industrial vacuum evaporation systems are effective in reducing industrial wastewater and help create superior reusable distillate (ZLD) water. These systems have low management cost and play an important role in industrial wastewater management.

Waste management has become an area of focus for the government, on account of rising instances of untreated effluent discharge in freshwater bodies, hence are encouraging adoption of vacuum evaporators. High level of efficiency provided at reasonably low cost by these systems will further augment worldwide industrial vacuum evaporation systems industry share over the coming years.

On the downside, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the demand for industrial vacuum evaporation systems, as numerous manufacturing facilities and industrial units were temporarily shut down due to lockdown measures, thereby hampering the business expansion.

Analyzing the market segmentations

Based on application spectrum, the market is divided into synthesis, distillation, solvent recycling & purification, wastewater treatment & recycling, and others. With respect to system type, global industrial vacuum evaporation systems industry is segmented into thermal evaporator, rotary evaporator, co-generation hot & cold evaporator, heat pump evaporator, mechanical vapour recompression evaporator, and others.

As per capacity, the market is classified into 20000-50000 liters/day, 8000-20000 liters/day, 2000-8000 liters/day, 500-2000 liters/day, and up to 100-500 liters/day. Moving on to end use scope, the industry is categorized into medical & research laboratories, power generation, semiconductors, food & beverages, oil & petrochemicals, metallurgy, printing & textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceutical.

Expounding the regional landscape

As per seasoned analysts, North America presently holds for considerable portion of worldwide industrial vacuum evaporation systems market share, owing to strict government norms and rising environmental concerns among the population.

Meanwhile, Europe industrial vacuum evaporation systems industry is expected to gain traction through 2027, attributable to presence of manufacturing units in the region, and strict effluent discharge regulations.

