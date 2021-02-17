Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Buildings, Cities, and Digital Twins Technology & Solutions 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates smart building technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes smart buildings challenges and opportunities, assesses market potential, and provides accompanying smart buildings market sizing, globally as well as regionally, and by market segment for 2021-2026.

It includes an analysis of technologies supporting smartbuilding automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Smartbuilding technology integration areas addressed within the report include 5G, AI, data analytics, and edge computing.

This research also evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.

This research also evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning.

Select Research Findings

Smart building automation software and systems will reach $19.3B in North America by 2026

AI-enabled IoT (AIoT) systems will drive IWMS efficiencies and automation to an entirely new level by 2026

Smart facility water management systems will represent an $723M market opportunity in Europe by 2026

The key to success in the smart building market is to intelligently integrate data, systems, processes, and assets for enterprise and industrial operations

Global Asset Twinning, Component Twinning, System Twinning, Process and Workflow Twinning in support of smart cities will reach $3.77B by 2026

Global deployment of 5G, AI, and IoT is substantially focused upon smart city solutions, representing 65%, 35%, and 55% of all total global investment for each respective technology

Smart buildings are rapidly transitioning from legacy, often proprietary wireline siloed to more standardized 5G and WiFi6 wireless solutions that leverage AI and edge computing. Intelligence buildings provide many benefits over previous structures including time and cost savings, improved integration of critical infrastructure, and many new and improved solutions such as occupancy-based energy, security, and space utilization.

Smart buildings provide improved facilities access control (security alarm, intrusion detection and overall surveillance), HVAC, lighting and other environmental controls, energy management, and overall building control. In addition, building intelligence is increasingly gained through integration of sensors, actuators and other IoT systems elements to capture data to derive AI-based data analytics.

A digital twin is a virtual object representation of a real-world item in which the virtual is mapped to physical things in the real-world such as equipment, robots, or virtually any connected business asset. This mapping in the digital world is facilitated by IoT platforms and software that is leveraged to create a digital representation of the physical asset. The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition. Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation.

Digitaltwin solutions in smart cities are largely focused on improving the intelligence of buildings. Specific twinning solutions in this regard include: Asset Twinning, Component Twinning, System Twinning, Process and Workflow Twinning. We see the digital twins market reaching $3.77B for these solution areas in total by 2026.

Target Audience

Commercial building network system designers

IoT network system designers for commercial buildings

Components manufacturers for IoT network systems and interfaces

Contractors that install IoT network systems in commercial buildings

Systems integrators for the IoT network systems in commercial buildings

Facilities managers responsible for commercial building networks and systems

Research Benefits

Identify the market drivers for smart cities

Understand the technologies supporting smart cities

Understand the impact of smart cities on ICT evolution

Identify smart buildings market challenges and opportunities

Understand the smart buildings marketplace including players and solutions

Identify how key technologies such as AI and IoT support intelligent structures

Identify how integrated workplace management systems support smart buildings

Understand how virtual objects (software programs) function as an abstract of real-world things

Understand how virtual reality will support digital twinning for advanced simulations and control

Key Topics Covered:



Smart Buildings Market by Technology, Infrastructure, and Solutions 2021-2026



Executive Summary Introduction Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives Company Analysis Smart Building Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2021-2026



Executive Summary Smart City Overview Smart City Strategy and Planning Smart City Market Analysis Smart City Technology Analysis Smart City Development by Region and Country Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis Smart Cities Market Forecast 2021-2026 Smart City Market Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations

Digital Twins Market by Technology, Solution, Application, and Industry Vertical 2021-2026



Executive Summary Introduction Digital Twins Company Assessment Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r56tes

