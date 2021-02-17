Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cooling towers market is set to gain impetus from the rising inclination of people towards eco-friendly products. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Cooling Towers Market, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the cooling towers market size was USD 3.50 billion in 2019. It is set to reach USD 4.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Governments of various countries are transforming their initiatives to encourage the development of sustainable products. NSW Public Health Regulation 2012, for instance, published new rules to prevent the growth and transmission of the Legionella bacteria.





Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cooling-towers-market-102747





COVID-19 Pandemic: Restrictions of In-person Contact to Delay Installation Processes

The COVID-19 pandemic has created multiple challenges for countries, such as India and China owing to lockdown measures. The International Labour Organization (ILO) mentioned that around 25 million jobs are at stake amid the pandemic. Additionally, to complete installation and sales processes smoothly, the requirement of in-person contact is a must. But, because of the rising transmission of the coronavirus, most of the companies have halted their operations. These factors may obstruct growth. To help you cope up with the current situation, we are providing the best strategies that can pave the way towards success.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cooling-towers-market-102747





Report Coverage-

Our analysts have conducted both qualitative and quantitative techniques, as well as a mix of primary and secondary sources to gather data. They have also taken information from paid databases, press releases, company journals, and similar other sources to offer an accurate picture of the market. To collect information about the competitive landscape, they have conducted thorough interviews with business executives.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Infrastructural Development to Propel Growth

In developed and developing countries, the rising construction activities would propel the demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment. At the same time, the surging development of transport infrastructures, such as ports, bridges, and airports, would accelerate the cooling towers market growth in the near future. However, the availability of numerous substitutes of cooling towers, such as geothermal cooling technology, may obstruct growth.

Segment-

Dry Towers Segment Earned a Share of 13.0% in 2019

Based on the type, the market is divided into hybrid towers, dry towers, and wet towers. Amongst them, the dry towers segment held 13.0% in terms of the cooling towers market share in 2019. The segment is expected to showcase moderate growth throughout the forthcoming years backed by their flexibility to operate in harsh climatic conditions. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into food & beverages, HVAC, power generation, pharmaceutical, chemicals & petrochemicals, and others.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cooling-towers-market-102747





Regional Insights-

Need to Lower Emission of Harmful Chemicals will Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America generated USD 1.51 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. It is anticipated to retain its dominant position in the upcoming years on account of the strict government norms concerning emissions of toxic chemicals from cooling towers and high water consumption.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit significant growth stoked by the presence of multiple unauthorized and authorized local companies in the region. Besides, rapid infrastructure development and industrialization in India, Japan, and China would boost the demand for cooling towers. In the Middle East and Africa, rising investments by government agencies in the construction of smart manufacturing facilities, would accelerate growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Technologies to Gain Competitive Edge

The global market houses a large number of prominent manufacturers that are focusing on the introduction of new technologies and novel designs to enhance customer efficiency. Some of the others are trying to win new project works from reputed firms. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2020 : EWK, a designer and manufacturer of cooling towers based in South Korea, installed 8 towers at Alicante Airport located in Spain. These contain a unique technology called Smart Cooling Tower.’ It would provide real-time data about the entire operation.

: EWK, a designer and manufacturer of cooling towers based in South Korea, installed 8 towers at Alicante Airport located in Spain. These contain a unique technology called Smart Cooling Tower.’ It would provide real-time data about the entire operation. October 2019: SPIG S.p.A. announced the competition of a cooling tower upgrade project in Tasmania. It was held in a production facility owned by Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Company (TEMCO).

A list of all the renowned cooling tower manufacturers operating in the global market:

Krones AG (Germany)

SPX CORPORATION (United States)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (United States)

EWK (Spain)

Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)

HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A. (Belgium)

MITA Cooling Technologies Srl (Italy)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd (India)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (United States)

EVAPCO, Inc. (United States)





Quick Buy - Cooling Towers Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102747





Table of Content -

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Covered for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued ...





Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cooling-towers-market-102747





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Others (Agriculture, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Cranes Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, Marine), By End-User Industry (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Civil Engineering Equipment, Crushing and Screening Equipment and Other Equipment), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.