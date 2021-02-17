Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Sensors Market By Sensor Type (Temperature sensors, Pressure sensors, Humidity sensors, Flow sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Inertial sensors, Others), By Network Type, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT Sensors Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global IoT Sensors Market is driven by the growing applications of IoT across the various end-user industries especially the healthcare industry. Additionally, the growing demand for wearable devices is further expected to foster the market growth. Besides, benefits such as compact size, affordable prices, ease of use, among others associated with the IoT sensors is expected to drastically increase their demand over the next few years. However, data privacy and security concerns can slow down the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global IoT Sensors Market is segmented based on sensor type, network type, application, company and region. Based on sensor type, the market can be categorized into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, proximity sensors, acoustic sensors, motion sensors, occupancy sensors, CO2 sensors and others. The gyroscopes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. this can be ascribed to the growing adoption of automation across the various end-user industries. Additionally, the growing demand for remotely operated vehicle guidance further drives the segmental growth. Based on network type, the market can be bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to dominate the market on account of their low installation and maintenance costs. Besides, growing adoption of cloud and increasing amount of data being generated from various wireless sources such as smart grids, connected devices, mobile phones, among others is expected to positively influence the segmental growth.



Regionally, the Global IoT Sensors Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall IoT sensors market owing to the widespread adoption of wireless sensors and networks across the various end-user industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, oil & gas, among others. While, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the market attributable to the improving IT infrastructure and expansion of the major market players in the region especially in countries like India and China.



The major players operating in the Global IoT Sensors Market are Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Invensense, Inc, Analog Devices, Inc., Omron Corporation, Siemens AG, Murata Manufacturing and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global IoT Sensors Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global IoT Sensors Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global IoT Sensors Market based on sensor type, network type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global IoT Sensors Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global IoT Sensors Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global IoT Sensors Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global IoT Sensors Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global IoT Sensors Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global IoT Sensors Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global IoT Sensors Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global IoT Sensors Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Sensor Type (Temperature sensors, Pressure sensors, Humidity sensors, Flow sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Inertial sensors, Image sensors, Touch sensors, Proximity sensors, Acoustic sensors, Motion sensors, Occupancy sensors, CO2 sensors, Others)

6.2.2. By Network Type (Wired v/s Wireless)

6.2.3. By Application (Home Automation, Wearable Electronics, Smart City, Retail, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Smart Agriculture, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe IoT Sensors Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America IoT Sensors Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America IoT Sensors Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa IoT Sensors Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Texas Instruments Inc.

14.2. TE Connectivity Corp.

14.3. STMicroelectronics NV

14.4. Broadcom Inc.

14.5. NXP Semiconductors NV

14.6. Invensense, Inc.

14.7. Analog Devices, Inc.

14.8. Omron Corporation

14.9. Siemens AG

14.10. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q40ut2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900