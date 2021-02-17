New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025344/?utm_source=GNW

08 billion in 2020 to $784.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1132.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The commercial vehicles market consists of sales of commercial vehicles and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete light trucks and utility vehicles such as light duty vans, minivans, pick-up trucks and sports utility vehicles, and complete heavy duty trucks, buses, coaches, heavy duty motor homes and other special purpose heavy duty motor vehicles for highway use. The commercial vehicle market is segmented into light commercial vehicle; heavy trucks and buses and coaches.



North America was the largest region in the global commercial vehicle market, accounting for 65% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global commercial vehicle market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial vehicle market.



Major commercial vehicle manufacturers are investing in driverless car technologies to reduce traffic congestion, prevent accidents and save fuel. Driverless commercial vehicles are able to sense its surrounding environment and navigate through an area without the involvement of humans using radar, GPS, computer vision technology . With this technology becoming realistic many companies are expected to be part of production and design of driverless vehicles. Companies such as UPS and Amazon are testing driverless commercial vehicles to improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the commercial vehicle market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Transportation manufacturers depend heavily on supply of parts and components from different countries across the globe. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of parts and components. Also, sales of new automobiles decreased significantly due to decline in consumer demand as many countries impose lockdowns. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the commercial vehicle market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of market growth in the forecast period. The commercial vehicle industry has experienced many technological advances in the last decade and this trend is expected to intensify. According to Forbes, the ten new features to expect in vehicles by 2020 include autonomous driving, driver override systems, biometric vehicle access, comprehensive vehicle tracking, active window displays, remote vehicle shutdown, active health monitoring, four-cylinder supercars, smart and personalized in-car marketing and reconfigurable body panels. These innovations are expected to drive the commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.





