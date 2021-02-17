Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report by Function (Downstream and Upstream), by Type (Attenuated Vaccine, DNA Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Subunit Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines), by Applications - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 2,115.19 Million in 2020 to USD 3,711.34 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market including Ajinomoto Althea, Inc., Albany Molecular Research, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cobra Bio, Cytovance Biologics, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, ICON PLC, IDT Biologika, KBI Biopharma, LONZA, Merck KGaA, Paragon Bioservices, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, and PRA Health Sciences.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Applications Outlook

3.4. Function Outlook

3.5. Type Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for vaccines leading to capacity expansion by contract manufacturers

5.1.1.2. Paradigm shift toward cell-based vaccine production

5.1.1.3. Key advantages such as cost and time saving offered by contract services

5.1.1.4. Vaccination coverage across the globe

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited outsourcing by well-established vaccine manufacturers

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising global demand to cater to the growing population of varied age groups

5.1.3.2. Innovation and robust vaccine pipeline

5.1.3.3. Favorable government insights and guidelines to speed up the vaccine manufacturing

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Pharma companies manufacturing operations in-house to gain strategic control

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Downstream

6.2.1. Analytical & QC studies

6.2.2. Fill & Finish Operations

6.2.3. Packaging

6.3. Upstream

6.3.1. Bacterial Expression Systems

6.3.2. Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems

6.3.3. Mammalian Expression Systems

6.3.4. Yeast Expression Systems



7. Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Attenuated Vaccine

7.3. DNA Vaccines

7.4. Inactivated Vaccine

7.5. Subunit Vaccines

7.6. Toxoid Vaccines



8. Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Applications

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Human Use

8.3. Veterinary



9. Americas Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

13.2. Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

13.3. Catalent, Inc.

13.4. Cobra Bio

13.5. Cytovance Biologics

13.6. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

13.7. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

13.8. ICON PLC

13.9. IDT Biologika

13.10. KBI Biopharma

13.11. LONZA

13.12. Merck KGaA

13.13. Paragon Bioservices, Inc.

13.14. Pfizer, Inc.

13.15. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

13.16. PRA Health Sciences



