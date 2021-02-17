Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Management Software Market Research Report by Property Type, by End-User, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Property Management Software Market is expected to grow from USD 902.06 Million in 2020 to USD 1,228.77 Million by the end of 2025.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Property Management Software Market including AppFolio, AppFolio, Inc., Building Engines, Buildium, Console Group, Entrata, Hemlane, Inc., Kennedy Investments, L.L.C., LeaseHawk, Nexus Systems, LLC., Property Matrix, Rentec Direct, RentManager, ResMan, TenantCloud, and Yardi Systems, Inc..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Property Management Software Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. End-User Outlook

3.4. Deployment Outlook

3.5. Property Type Outlook

3.6. Component Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing awareness about the benefits of Property management solutions

5.1.1.2. Need to cleverly boost property management income and boost tenant retention rate

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited reporting features and capabilities

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Cloud-based deployment as a preferred option

5.1.3.2. AI integration and Chatbots

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Security Issues

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Property Management Software Market, By Property Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Commercial Properties

6.3. Industrial Properties

6.4. Residential Properties



7. Global Property Management Software Market, By Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bookkeeping Capabilities

7.3. Customer Service

7.4. Property Management Tools



8. Global Property Management Software Market, By End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Maintenance Personnel

8.3. Property Manager

8.4. Property Owner

8.5. Real Estate Companies

8.6. Real Estate Investor

8.7. Rental Property Owners



9. Global Property Management Software Market, By Deployment

9.1. Introduction

9.2. On-Cloud

9.3. On-Premises



10. Americas Property Management Software Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Property Management Software Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Property Management Software Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. AppFolio

14.2. AppFolio, Inc.

14.3. Building Engines

14.4. Buildium

14.5. Console Group

14.6. Entrata

14.7. Hemlane, Inc.

14.8. Kennedy Investments, L.L.C.

14.9. LeaseHawk

14.10. Nexus Systems, LLC.

14.11. Property Matrix

14.12. Rentec Direct

14.13. RentManager

14.14. ResMan

14.15. TenantCloud

14.16. Yardi Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqj7az





