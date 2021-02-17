Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Management Software Market Research Report by Property Type, by End-User, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Property Management Software Market is expected to grow from USD 902.06 Million in 2020 to USD 1,228.77 Million by the end of 2025.
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Property Management Software Market including AppFolio, AppFolio, Inc., Building Engines, Buildium, Console Group, Entrata, Hemlane, Inc., Kennedy Investments, L.L.C., LeaseHawk, Nexus Systems, LLC., Property Matrix, Rentec Direct, RentManager, ResMan, TenantCloud, and Yardi Systems, Inc..
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Property Management Software Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. End-User Outlook
3.4. Deployment Outlook
3.5. Property Type Outlook
3.6. Component Outlook
3.7. Geography Outlook
3.8. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing awareness about the benefits of Property management solutions
5.1.1.2. Need to cleverly boost property management income and boost tenant retention rate
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited reporting features and capabilities
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Cloud-based deployment as a preferred option
5.1.3.2. AI integration and Chatbots
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Security Issues
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Property Management Software Market, By Property Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Commercial Properties
6.3. Industrial Properties
6.4. Residential Properties
7. Global Property Management Software Market, By Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bookkeeping Capabilities
7.3. Customer Service
7.4. Property Management Tools
8. Global Property Management Software Market, By End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Maintenance Personnel
8.3. Property Manager
8.4. Property Owner
8.5. Real Estate Companies
8.6. Real Estate Investor
8.7. Rental Property Owners
9. Global Property Management Software Market, By Deployment
9.1. Introduction
9.2. On-Cloud
9.3. On-Premises
10. Americas Property Management Software Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Property Management Software Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. South Korea
11.10. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Property Management Software Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
13.5. Competitive Scenario
13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.5.4. Investment & Funding
13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. AppFolio
14.2. AppFolio, Inc.
14.3. Building Engines
14.4. Buildium
14.5. Console Group
14.6. Entrata
14.7. Hemlane, Inc.
14.8. Kennedy Investments, L.L.C.
14.9. LeaseHawk
14.10. Nexus Systems, LLC.
14.11. Property Matrix
14.12. Rentec Direct
14.13. RentManager
14.14. ResMan
14.15. TenantCloud
14.16. Yardi Systems, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqj7az
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: