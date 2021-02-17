Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market Research Report by Product (Milk and Soy), by Application (Animal Feed, Food & Beverages, Infant Formula, and Personal Care & Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market is expected to grow from USD 15,239.87 Million in 2020 to USD 19,628.36 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market including Archer Daniels Midland, Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, Charotar Casein Company, Dean Foods, Dupont, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina DMV, Omega Protein, and Solbar Industries.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Product Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market, By Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Milk

6.3. Soy



7. Global Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Animal Feed

7.3. Food & Beverages

7.4. Infant Formula

7.5. Personal Care & Cosmetics



8. Americas Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Soy & Milk Protein Ingredient Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario

11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.5.4. Investment & Funding

11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Archer Daniels Midland

12.2. Arla Foods

12.3. Associated British Foods

12.4. Charotar Casein Company

12.5. Dean Foods

12.6. Dupont

12.7. Fonterra

12.8. FrieslandCampina DMV

12.9. Omega Protein

12.10. Solbar Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5axc3





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900