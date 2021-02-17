Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Research Report by Type, by Workflow, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 688.42 Million in 2020 to USD 2,103.32 Million by the end of 2025.
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market including ABL Inc., Batavia Biosciences B.V., BioNTech IMFS GmbH, Biovian Oy, c-LEcta GmbH, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cobra Biologics Limited, Creative Biogene, FinVector Vision Therapies, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc., GE Healthcare, GeneOne Life Science, Inc., Genezen Laboratories, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Novasep Inc., Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Spark Therapeutics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., uniQure N.V., Vigene Biosciences, Inc., and Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd..
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Research Execution
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Workflow Outlook
3.4. Type Outlook
3.5. Indication Outlook
3.6. Application Outlook
3.7. End User Outlook
3.8. Geography Outlook
3.9. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising use of viral vectors in several treatments such as cancer demands developments in plasmids and vectors
5.1.1.2. Awareness on the benefits of gene therapy
5.1.1.3. Increase in funding for research and development activities
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited trained professionals and the complexity of the manufacturing process
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for synthetic genes
5.1.3.2. Approval of gene therapy products from the FDA and other governing bodies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Ethical concern, logistical issues, and associated cost
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Adeno-Associated Virus
6.3. Adenovirus
6.4. Lentivirus
6.5. Plasmid DNA
7. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Indication
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cancer
7.3. Genetic Disorder
7.4. Infectious Disease
8. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Workflow
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Downstream Processing
8.2.1. Fill-finish
8.2.2. Purification
8.3. Upstream Processing
8.3.1. Vector Amplification & Expansion
8.3.2. Vector Recovery/Harvesting
9. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Antisense & RNAi
9.3. Cell Therapy
9.4. Gene Therapy
9.5. Vaccinology
10. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Biotech Companies
10.3. Research Institutes
11. Americas Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. South Korea
12.10. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. ABL Inc.
15.2. Batavia Biosciences B.V.
15.3. BioNTech IMFS GmbH
15.4. Biovian Oy
15.5. c-LEcta GmbH
15.6. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
15.7. Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH
15.8. Cobra Biologics Limited
15.9. Creative Biogene
15.10. FinVector Vision Therapies
15.11. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.
15.12. GE Healthcare
15.13. GeneOne Life Science, Inc.
15.14. Genezen Laboratories
15.15. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
15.16. Lonza Group AG
15.17. Merck KGaA
15.18. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
15.19. Novasep Inc.
15.20. Sirion-Biotech GmbH
15.21. Spark Therapeutics Inc.
15.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.23. uniQure N.V.
15.24. Vigene Biosciences, Inc.
15.25. Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqnb8a
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
