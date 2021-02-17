Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Research Report by Type, by Workflow, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 688.42 Million in 2020 to USD 2,103.32 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market including ABL Inc., Batavia Biosciences B.V., BioNTech IMFS GmbH, Biovian Oy, c-LEcta GmbH, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cobra Biologics Limited, Creative Biogene, FinVector Vision Therapies, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc., GE Healthcare, GeneOne Life Science, Inc., Genezen Laboratories, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Novasep Inc., Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Spark Therapeutics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., uniQure N.V., Vigene Biosciences, Inc., and Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Workflow Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. Indication Outlook

3.6. Application Outlook

3.7. End User Outlook

3.8. Geography Outlook

3.9. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising use of viral vectors in several treatments such as cancer demands developments in plasmids and vectors

5.1.1.2. Awareness on the benefits of gene therapy

5.1.1.3. Increase in funding for research and development activities

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited trained professionals and the complexity of the manufacturing process

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for synthetic genes

5.1.3.2. Approval of gene therapy products from the FDA and other governing bodies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Ethical concern, logistical issues, and associated cost

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Adeno-Associated Virus

6.3. Adenovirus

6.4. Lentivirus

6.5. Plasmid DNA



7. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Indication

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cancer

7.3. Genetic Disorder

7.4. Infectious Disease



8. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Workflow

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Downstream Processing

8.2.1. Fill-finish

8.2.2. Purification

8.3. Upstream Processing

8.3.1. Vector Amplification & Expansion

8.3.2. Vector Recovery/Harvesting



9. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Antisense & RNAi

9.3. Cell Therapy

9.4. Gene Therapy

9.5. Vaccinology



10. Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Biotech Companies

10.3. Research Institutes



11. Americas Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. South Korea

12.10. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. ABL Inc.

15.2. Batavia Biosciences B.V.

15.3. BioNTech IMFS GmbH

15.4. Biovian Oy

15.5. c-LEcta GmbH

15.6. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

15.7. Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH

15.8. Cobra Biologics Limited

15.9. Creative Biogene

15.10. FinVector Vision Therapies

15.11. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.

15.12. GE Healthcare

15.13. GeneOne Life Science, Inc.

15.14. Genezen Laboratories

15.15. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

15.16. Lonza Group AG

15.17. Merck KGaA

15.18. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

15.19. Novasep Inc.

15.20. Sirion-Biotech GmbH

15.21. Spark Therapeutics Inc.

15.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.23. uniQure N.V.

15.24. Vigene Biosciences, Inc.

15.25. Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.



