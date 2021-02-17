Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loyalty Management Market Research Report by Type (Managed and Standalone), by Solution (B2B, B2C, and Corporate), by Function, by Vertical, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to grow from USD 6,098.04 Million in 2020 to USD 9,268.50 Million by the end of 2025.
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Loyalty Management Market including Aimia Inc., Antavo, Blueocean, Bond Brand Loyalty, Capillary, Epsilon Data Management LLC, ICF Next, International Business Machine Corporation, Kobie Marketing, Inc., Martiz Holdings Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and TIBCO Software.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Loyalty Management Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Loyalty Management Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Loyalty Management Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Loyalty Management Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Loyalty Management Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Loyalty Management Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Loyalty Management Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Research Execution
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Type Outlook
3.4. Vertical Outlook
3.5. Function Outlook
3.6. Deployment Outlook
3.7. Solution Outlook
3.8. Geography Outlook
3.9. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Focus towards customer-centric approach across businesses
5.1.1.2. Intensifies competition increasing the cost of customer acquisition
5.1.1.3. Increasing use of mobile applications
5.1.1.4. Increasing investment in loyalty programs by the organizations
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited knowledge about loyalty programs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rapidly growing applications of big data and machine learning
5.1.3.2. Increasing investment for card loyalty management system technology
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Strict government regulations
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Managed
6.3. Standalone
7. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Solution
7.1. Introduction
7.2. B2B
7.3. B2C
7.4. Corporate
8. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Function
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Channel Loyalty
8.3. Customer Loyalty
8.4. Customer Retention
9. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Vertical
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive & Transport
9.3. Business & Finance
9.4. Chemicals & Materials
9.5. Consumer Goods & Services
9.6. Energy & Natural Resources
9.7. Food & Beverage
9.8. Government & Public Sector
9.9. Healthcare
9.10. Manufacturing & Construction
9.11. Military Aerospace & Defense
9.12. Pharmaceuticals
9.13. Telecommunications & Computing
10. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Deployment
10.1. Introduction
10.2. On-Cloud
10.3. On-Premise
11. Americas Loyalty Management Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. South Korea
12.10. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Loyalty Management Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis
14.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
14.5. Competitive Scenario
14.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.5.4. Investment & Funding
14.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Aimia Inc.
15.2. Antavo
15.3. Blueocean
15.4. Bond Brand Loyalty
15.5. Capillary
15.6. Epsilon Data Management LLC
15.7. ICF Next
15.8. International Business Machine Corporation
15.9. Kobie Marketing, Inc.
15.10. Martiz Holdings Inc.
15.11. Oracle Corporation
15.12. SAP SE
15.13. TIBCO Software
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubvl76
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
