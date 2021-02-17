Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loyalty Management Market Research Report by Type (Managed and Standalone), by Solution (B2B, B2C, and Corporate), by Function, by Vertical, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to grow from USD 6,098.04 Million in 2020 to USD 9,268.50 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Loyalty Management Market including Aimia Inc., Antavo, Blueocean, Bond Brand Loyalty, Capillary, Epsilon Data Management LLC, ICF Next, International Business Machine Corporation, Kobie Marketing, Inc., Martiz Holdings Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and TIBCO Software.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Loyalty Management Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Loyalty Management Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Loyalty Management Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Loyalty Management Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Loyalty Management Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Loyalty Management Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Loyalty Management Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Type Outlook

3.4. Vertical Outlook

3.5. Function Outlook

3.6. Deployment Outlook

3.7. Solution Outlook

3.8. Geography Outlook

3.9. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Focus towards customer-centric approach across businesses

5.1.1.2. Intensifies competition increasing the cost of customer acquisition

5.1.1.3. Increasing use of mobile applications

5.1.1.4. Increasing investment in loyalty programs by the organizations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited knowledge about loyalty programs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rapidly growing applications of big data and machine learning

5.1.3.2. Increasing investment for card loyalty management system technology

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Strict government regulations

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Managed

6.3. Standalone



7. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Solution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. B2B

7.3. B2C

7.4. Corporate



8. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Function

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Channel Loyalty

8.3. Customer Loyalty

8.4. Customer Retention



9. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Vertical

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive & Transport

9.3. Business & Finance

9.4. Chemicals & Materials

9.5. Consumer Goods & Services

9.6. Energy & Natural Resources

9.7. Food & Beverage

9.8. Government & Public Sector

9.9. Healthcare

9.10. Manufacturing & Construction

9.11. Military Aerospace & Defense

9.12. Pharmaceuticals

9.13. Telecommunications & Computing



10. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Deployment

10.1. Introduction

10.2. On-Cloud

10.3. On-Premise



11. Americas Loyalty Management Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. South Korea

12.10. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Loyalty Management Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis

14.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

14.5. Competitive Scenario

14.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.5.4. Investment & Funding

14.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Aimia Inc.

15.2. Antavo

15.3. Blueocean

15.4. Bond Brand Loyalty

15.5. Capillary

15.6. Epsilon Data Management LLC

15.7. ICF Next

15.8. International Business Machine Corporation

15.9. Kobie Marketing, Inc.

15.10. Martiz Holdings Inc.

15.11. Oracle Corporation

15.12. SAP SE

15.13. TIBCO Software



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubvl76





